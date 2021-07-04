yankees-takeaways-from-saturday’s-8-3-loss-to-mets,-including-a-hitless-first-five-innings

Luetge hands to Boone

The Yankees never led in an 8-3 loss at home to the Mets on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways…



1. Jordan Montgomery (4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) stranded five Mets through the first three innings, including escaping a second-and-third-with-one-out situation in the third inning.

2. Montgomery’s high WHIP finally caught up to him in the fifth, when Dom Smith‘s single knocked in Brandon Nimmo for the first run of the game. He walked Pete Alonso a batter later and got the hook from Aaron Boone. Lucas Luetge replaced him and allowed two inherited runners to score.

3. The Yankees were no-hit by Taijuan Walker through 5.1 innings. Aaron Judge broke it up with a solo home run to right field, or, as Gary Cohen called it, “The Yankee Stadium Special.” The Yankees added two more in the inning on a bloop single by Gio Urshela off of Miguel Castro.

4. The Mets put the game out of reach with a five-run sixth inning to make it 8-0, which included three runs before Yankee pitching recorded an out. Reliever Justin Wilson was tagged with all five earned runs.

5. Though they eventually found the hit column on Saturday, the last time the Yankees got no-hit was 2003 against the Astros. They managed only three on Saturday against the Mets, all of which came in the sixth inning.



6. Michael King, who was a candidate to start Sunday’s back leg of the doubleheader, ended up pitching three innings Saturday with no earned runs.

7. Perhaps Saturday’s game, and this season, was best summed up by Keith Hernandez‘s take in the sixth inning of the broadcast: “There is no joy in Yankee land,” he said.

Gerrit Cole will take the mound against Marcus Stroman in the first of two games between the Mets and Yankees on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Pitching matchups for Game 2 on Sunday night are TBD.

