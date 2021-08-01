yankees-takeaways-from-saturday’s-4-2-win-over-marlins,-including-another-anthony-rizzo-home-run

Anthony Rizzo high fives in the dugout road uniform

The Yankees defeated the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Saturday night to take the first two games of the series.

Here are some key takeaways …

– The Yankees jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a big second inning. After Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch and Giancarlo Stanton doubled to deep left-center, Rougned Odor singled in the first run of the inning before Gary Sanchez hit an opposite-field ground-rule double to score Stanton and make it 2-0 New York.

– Domingo German held the Marlins scoreless for the first three innings, but Miami got on the board in the fourth, as catcher Jorge Alfaro tripled in a run with two outs to make it a 2-1 game. Then, with Bryan De La Cruz at the plate, a German fastball could not be handled by Sanchez, allowing Alfaro to score. It looked as if Sanchez was crossed up behind the plate, and the high fastball ended up hitting the home plate umpire’s mask and bouncing away, tying the game.

– In the top of the fifth, the Yankees put a couple of men, and with two outs the Marlins intentionally walked Tyler Wade to load the bases, forcing Aaron Boone’s hand to send a pinch-hitter to the plate for German. With Gio Urshela at the dish, Marlins reliever Anthony Bender uncorked a wild pitch, putting the Yankees back in front 3-2.

German’s night ended after 4.0 innings on the mound, allowing two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

– Rizzo hit his second homer in as many games as a Yankee in the top of the seventh inning. His solo shot, a mammoth blast down the line in right, doubled the Yankees lead to 4-2.

Rizzo went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, one hit-by-pitch, and three runs scored.

– With a two-run lead in the ninth, the Yankees turned to Jonathan Loaisiga for the save. He allowed a leadoff single to Brian Anderson, and an Odor error later in the inning put two runners on with one out. But Loaisiga buckled down and got the final two outs to end the game.

The Yankees and Marlins finish out their series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Jordan Montgomery will get the start for the Yankees, while the Marlins have not announced their starter.