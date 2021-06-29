yankees-takeaways-from-monday’s-5-3-loss-to-angels,-including-homers-by-giancarlo-stanton-and-gio-urshela

Aaron Boone takes the ball from Michael King with Gary Sanchez near mound

The Yankees tried to battle, but the Angels were too much on Monday night as they took Game 1 of this series, 5-3.

Here’s a few takeaways from the game:

1. Shohei Ohtani brought his MVP campaign to the Bronx and put on a show right from the start, crushing a home run to right — his hardest of the season and 26th on the year — off Michael King in the first inning to give the Angels a quick 1-0 lead. LA extended that lead to 2-0 later in the inning after a double by Jared Walsh brought in Anthony Rendon — who walked the at-bat before — in from first.

2. The Yankees managed to cut the deficit in half in the next half inning, with Gary Sanchez hitting an RBI groundout to third that brought in DJ LeMahieu for the score. The Bombers could’ve tied the game with Aaron Judge waiting on second and just one out on the board, but Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit both popped out to end the inning.

3. Gio Urshela took matters into his own hands in the second, hitting a solo shot out to left for his 10th homer of the season to tie up the game at 2-2.

Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy had to exit the game after 1.2 innings due to heat exhaustion — he vomited on the field after Brett Gardner grounded out to second. It was 90 degrees in the Bronx and felt like 95 at the time.

4. The Angels retook the lead in the top of the fifth. Rendon doubled to center before a fielding error by LeMahieu put runners on the corners with one out. Max Stassi grounded into a fielders choice to bring Rendon in and make it a 3-2 ball game.

5. Juan Lagares homered off Lucas Luetge in the top of the sixth to extend Los Angeles’ lead back up to two.

But Stanton crushed a deep ball out into the Angels’ bullpen in the bottom of the inning to cut it back to a one-run game at 4-3.

6. Los Angeles once again took a two-run lead in the top of the eighth. After Scott Schebler singled to left center, Jose Iglesias ripped a double to right over Clint Frazier‘s head to bring in a sprinting Schebler home — Iglesias advanced to third on the throw.

7. The Yankees couldn’t do anything to get back in the game in the final two frames, ultimately falling, 5-3 — their fourth loss in a row.

King took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks, while striking out four in 4.1 innings of work.

What’s Next:

The Yanks and Angels go at it again on Tuesday night in the Bronx at 7:05 p.m., with Jameson Taillon and Andrew Heaney getting the starts.