Gio Urshela celebrates with Miguel Andujar

The Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss and three-game Subway Series sweep against the Mets, salvaging a 4-2 win in a seven-inning nightcap of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Five things to know from Sunday’s game

1. In a spot start, LHP Nestor Cortes nearly got through the first four frames. Mixing looks and speeds, Cortes (1.29 ERA) threw 59 pitches (39 strikes) in 3 1/3 innings pitched, yielding one run on two hits while striking out four and walking none.

2. After Cortes got through the second inning, 3B Gio Urshela Bioreports Newsed a three-run home run into the right-field seats, supplying a 3-0 lead. Mets RHP Corey Oswalt otherwise kept the Yankees contained with a four-hit spot start, striking out four while walking one on 65 pitches (42 strikes).

3. A questionable decision to take Cortes out in the fourth inning, though, nearly blew up in manager Aaron Boone‘s face. RHP Darren O’Day entered with one out after a Dominic Smith double and Pete Alonso, in the next at-bat, belted a two-run home run that narrowed the Yankees’ lead to a 3-2 margin. O’Day walked James McCann and Michael Conforto before settling down, getting Kevin Pillar to ground out and fanning Jonathan Villar.

4. The Yankees scratched across an insurance run in the sixth inning when, on a wild pitch by RHP Miguel Castro, Brett Gardner scored from third and dug the Mets deeper into a 4-2 hole.

5. RHP Chad Green followed O’Day’s two outs of work and closer the door with a perfect final three innings, tossing an immaculate inning in the seventh. Green fired 27 strikes on 35 pitches, striking out six.

Highlights

What’s next

Before the All-Star break, the Yankees (42-41) embark on a six-game road trip Tuesday, starting a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners (45-40). The Yankees face LHP Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.88 ERA), a former Yankee top prospect, and start RHP Jameson Taillon (3-4, 5.43 ERA).