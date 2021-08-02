yankees-share-timeline-for-injured-rhps-luis-severino,-corey-kluber-to-return

Luis Severino throws in outfield cropped 6/19/21

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that RHPs Luis Severino (Grade 2 groin strain, Tommy John surgery rehab) and Corey Kluber (subscapularis muscle strain) could make a return to New York in the Aug. 20-Sept. 1 window.

After Sunday’s game, a 3-1 series-sweeping win over the Miami Marlins, Yankees manager Aaron Boone appeared to confirm as much.

“Well, yeah — Sevy’s ahead of Kluber, obviously,” Boone said. “Sevy’s getting ready to make a start Tuesday — I believe, in (Double-A) Somerset — where he’ll be, probably three innings, 45, 50 pitches. So Sevy’s a lot further along. I think Klub’s set to throw a live session tomorrow in New York. So he’s starting to move that way. But yeah, I think that’s probably reasonable — especially with Sevy.”



Double-A Somerset has a 7:05 p.m. home game Tuesday against Double-A Bowie, the Baltimore Orioles’ affiliate. He made two rehab starts earlier this season, with Low-A Tampa and High-A Huntington Valley, but suffered a setback via the groin injury June 12.

Since getting called up late in the Yankees’ 2015 season, Severino has developed into a front-end starter. The 27-year-old Severino sports a 42-26 record and 3.46 career ERA, with 589 strikeouts to 150 walks in 350 regular-season innings pitched.

On the 60-day injured list since June 5, Kluber is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 games over 53 1/3 innings pitched, scattering 21 runs (18 earned) on 41 hits while striking out 55 and walking 23. Prior to his July 23 bullpen, he had last thrown off a mound May 25, when the issue surfaced.