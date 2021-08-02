Home SPORTS Yankees share timeline for injured RHPs Luis Severino, Corey Kluber to return
Yankees share timeline for injured RHPs Luis Severino, Corey Kluber to return

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that RHPs Luis Severino (Grade 2 groin strain, Tommy John surgery rehab) and Corey Kluber (subscapularis muscle strain) could make a return to New York in the Aug. 20-Sept. 1 window.

After Sunday’s game, a 3-1 series-sweeping win over the Miami Marlins, Yankees manager Aaron Boone appeared to confirm as much.

“Well, yeah — Sevy’s ahead of Kluber, obviously,” Boone said. “Sevy’s getting ready to make a start Tuesday — I believe, in (Double-A) Somerset — where he’ll be, probably three innings, 45, 50 pitches. So Sevy’s a lot further along. I think Klub’s set to throw a live session tomorrow in New York. So he’s starting to move that way. But yeah, I think that’s probably reasonable — especially with Sevy.”

Double-A Somerset has a 7:05 p.m. home game Tuesday against Double-A Bowie, the Baltimore Orioles’ affiliate. He made two rehab starts earlier this season, with Low-A Tampa and High-A Huntington Valley, but suffered a setback via the groin injury June 12.

Since getting called up late in the Yankees’ 2015 season, Severino has developed into a front-end starter. The 27-year-old Severino sports a 42-26 record and 3.46 career ERA, with 589 strikeouts to 150 walks in 350 regular-season innings pitched.

On the 60-day injured list since June 5, Kluber is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 games over 53 1/3 innings pitched, scattering 21 runs (18 earned) on 41 hits while striking out 55 and walking 23. Prior to his July 23 bullpen, he had last thrown off a mound May 25, when the issue surfaced.

