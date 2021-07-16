Yankees’ roster options if COVID outbreak includes Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka – NJ.com

The Yankees’ latest pandemic outbreak has them bewildered and frustrated.

They’re scrambling, too.

With three players already on the COVID injured list and three more likely to join them on Friday, including All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge and starting third baseman Gio Urshela, opportunities are presenting themselves for flourishing minor leaguers who aren’t considered top prospects.

Outfielder Trey Amburgey got his first call-up on Thursday and infielder/outfielder Hoy Park may become a first-time big leaguer on Friday if the Yankees-Red Sox series at Yankee Stadium isn’t further delayed.

Park was a late scratch from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lineup for Thursday night’s Triple-A East game shortly after ESPN reported that Judge, Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka had tested positive multiple times on rapid COVID tests.

Journeyman catcher Rob Brantly also was scratched from the RailRiders’ starting lineup and is expected to be recalled on Friday to fill in during Higashioka’s absence.

The Yankees’ other roster move on Friday may be activating pitcher Michael King from the injured list.

Amburgey and/or Park’s stay could be short thanks to outfielder Miguel Andujar becoming eligible to come off the injured list on Saturday and due back from a left wrist sprain this weekend or early next week.

King was first eligible to return from a right middle finger contusion on Thursday from a backdated stint. The righty felt fine throwing before last Sunday’s game in Houston and planned to throw two bullpens during the All-Star break.

On Thursday, the Yankees called up Amburgey and activated reliever Zack Britton from the IL to counter two left-handers going on the COVID IL, Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta.

This breakout began last Saturday when reliever Jonathan Loaisiga went on the COVID IL the morning after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out Friday night’s 4-0 win in Houston. The righty still is quarantining in Houston.

In May, the Yankees had a COVID breakout that resulted in shortstop Gleyber Torres, three coaches and five staffers being quarantined due to positive tests, one that did not lead to any games behind postponed. Manager Aaron Boone said on Thursday that the Yankees discovered Torres’ seven-game absence was due to false positive tests.

The Yankees may have a couple of tough decisions to make to summon in Park and Brantly because their 40-man roster has no openings.

It’s possible the Yanks will transfer injured reliever Darren O’Day to the 60-day IL to free up one spot. O’Day suffered a hamstring strain on July 6 that may be season ending.

Also, the Yankees could opt to open a 40-man spot by designating first baseman Chris Gittens for assignment. The right-handed-hitting slugger has put up impressive Triple-A numbers this season — he’s batting .359 with seven homers and 23 RBI in 24 games — but hit just .095 with one homer over 10 games for the Yankees during his first big-league call-up, which ran from June 5-21.

Amburgey, 26, could see his first big-league action if the Yankees play on Friday night and Boston pushes back lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who had been scheduled to pitch on Thursday night.

A right-handed hitter, Amburgey has a history of feasting on left-handed pitching and this season has a .429 average in 49 at-bats against southpaws. The 13th-round pick in 2015 hit .312 overall this season with seven homers and 35 RBI in 38 Triple-A games.

Park, 25, is patient left-handed hitter who is having a career year that took off following his May 18 promotion to Triple-A. The South Korean began the year batting .194 in 10 games with Double-A Somerset, then hit .325 with eight homers, 25 RBI and 41 walks in 44 games with Scranton.

Park is a natural shortstop who has played a lot of second base and a little third over his career. Just recently, he started playing the outfield, as he’s made four starts in center and one in left.

