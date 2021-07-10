yankees-place-miguel-andujar-on-10-day-il,-jonathan-loaisiga-on-covid-19-il

Yankees Miguel Andujar swing HR home jersey

The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7, with a left wrist strain prior to Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros. They also placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the COVID-19 IL.

RHP Albert Abreu and RHP Brooks Kriske were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Andujar is batting .253 with six home runs and 12 RBI over 45 games and 154 at-bats. He’s played 37 games in left field for the Yankees this season, while also playing two games at first base and four games at third base.

Manager Aaron Boone spoke about Andujar’s injury and what he expects going forward.

“My sense is it’ll be close in that kind of 10-day range, my sense is it was probably going to at least be a few more days,” Boone said. “So obviously with the break it made sense to go the IL route, especially with the ability to back-date it. Don’t want to speculate too much, but it was definitely at least a few more days.”

Boone said that the team learned about Loaisiga this morning, adding that he “feels good” and this is for health and safety protocols. The righty is 7-3 this year with a 2.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 47.0 IP

“He’s on the COVID IL, so that I think can be day-to-day,” Boone said.

Boone also added that Zack Britton threw a live BP session and should be ready to get activated on Thursday following the All-Star break.