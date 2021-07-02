yankees-place-clint-frazier-on-injured-list-with-vertigo

Clint Frazier no helmet headband pinstripes

The Yankees announced they placed Clint Frazier on the injured list as he is suffering from vertigo.

Frazier left Wednesday’s game after what the team called complaints of dizziness.

“He’s really going through a battery of tests – really been going through it all day and still going through that today,” Aaron Boone said.

Boone said the testing Frazier has undergone has been “extensive,” and with the move, Brett Gardner and newly acquired Tim Locastro will be splitting a lot of time in center field.

