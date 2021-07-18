Yankees’ Aaron Boone wants ‘jail’ for fan who hit Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo with baseball – NJ.com

NEW YORK — No pinstripes. Just cold metal bars.

That’s what Yankees manager Aaron Boone wants for the fan who threw a baseball from the bleachers and hit Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo during a 3-1, rain-shortened win over Boston at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

“Hopefully, he’s in jail right now,” Boone said.

Stadium security located the fan believed to be the culprit and ejected him from the park after the ball he threw hit Verdugo in the back. Verdugo was standing in left field with his back to the stands when he was hit. Verdugo turned to confront the fans, who taunted him with curse words and middle fingers, according to video circulating on social media.

Verdugo and teammates were pulled from the field by manager Alex Cora, and FOX cameras caught Verdugo cursing about the incident to coaches and players who tried to calm him.

“It’s awful, embarrassing, unacceptable,” Boone said.

Boone said he texted Cora during the game to apologize to Verdugo.

“Just a bad situation and if I was Alex Cora, I would have done the same thing as far as going out and getting his guys off the field,” Boone said. “There’s zero place for that in this great game and in this great rivalry. Players should never feel like they have to worry about anything like that. I already reached out to Alex Cora, just apologizing to Alex Verdugo. That’s just a terrible, bad, sad situation. Sorry about that.”

Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said the scene was “not good.”

“Unfortunately,” Cole said, “it’s not the first time I’ve heard about players getting hit with objects here. I’m assuming he’s OK. I hope he’s OK. That’s pretty terrible. Hope it doesn’t happen again. There’s no place for that kind of stuff and glad Alex pulled them off the field and made a statement by doing that and that was the right move.”

