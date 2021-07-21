yankees’-aaron-boone-gives-positive-injury-updates-on-luke-voit-and-corey-kluber

Luke Voit swing follow-through road uniform

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to media on Wednesday ahead of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, and gave injury updates on Luke Voit and Corey Kluber.

Voit was placed on the 10-day IL on July 16 due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The slugger has only played in 29 games this season, as he missed time with an oblique injury earlier in the season. Boone spoke about Voit’s progress after he was seen working out on the field at Yankee Stadium.



“Still not sure, probably still a couple days away from full baseball activities, where he’s getting back to hitting and all that,” Boone said. “I know the last two days, really the off day he started to feel really good, and then yesterday was a real good day for him. Encouraging to see him out there upping that workload, but I know he’s feeling really well.”

The first baseman is batting .241 with just three home runs and 11 RBI this season. The Yankees could still use his bat back in the lineup after they recently placed Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, and Kyle Higashioka on the COVID-19 IL.

Boone went on to talk about Kluber’s progress from a shoulder injury that landed him on the 60-day IL on June 5. Before suffering the injury in a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on May 25, Kluber threw a no-hitter May 19, a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

The 35-year old is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 games over 53.1 IP, striking out 55 and walking 23. Kluber was throwing on flat ground on Wednesday, as he’s preparing for the next step in his rehab process.

“Yeah I think he’s scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday,” Boone said.

