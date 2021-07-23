yankees-2021-mlb-trade-deadline-buzz:-bombers-have-checked-in-on-trevor-story

Trevor Story celebrates with Rockies May 2021

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on July 30, and it’s getting closer and closer.

The Yankees have underperformed this season, but adding a big piece or two could help turn things around for a team that came into the year with championship aspirations.

Here’s a look at the latest buzz and rumors surrounding the Yankees …

July 23, 5:35 p.m.

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Buster Olney and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees have checked in on Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino has previously pointed out Story as a potential Yankees target.

As Feinsand notes, Story is still owed about $7 million this season, which would put the Yankees right around the $210 million luxury tax threshold.

Martino pointes out that the Yankees could find a creative way to stay under the luxury tax, but it would likely include either adding enough high-level prospects to make Colorado take on some of Story’s salary, or they would have to trade a big-league contract to the Rockies.

Adding Story would then push Gleyber Torres back to second base and DJ LeMahieu to first. The Yankees would then need to find DH time for Luke Voit (if he can get back to full health), which would likely mean some time in the outfield for Giancarlo Stanton.