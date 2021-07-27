yale-man-admits-to-sexually-abusing-grandchild-after-pleading-guilty-in-court

Jul. 26—Jerry LeForce, 80, was charged with child sexual abuse in September and has pleaded guilty to the charge and received 25 years in prison with 17 years suspended. He will serve a total of eight years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown said, “Mr. Leforce turned 80 last year, with the conviction and eight year sentence, it is unlikely he will live long enough to see freedom.”

Brown also said the victim and her family were in agreement with the sentence, and the victim and her family asked Brown to release the victim impact statement to the News Press. The impact statement wasn’t read in open court.

It read, “I don’t have very much to say, but I want to thank the judicial system, Investigator Brown and the Saville Center for helping us and for my Grandpa Jerry, you were right when you told me not to tell anybody or else you’d go away for awhile. Good luck.”

LeForce was originally charged with three counts of child sexual abuse, but two charges were dismissed in November. The other two charges were dismissed because the other two victims were unable to testify against LeForce at the preliminary hearing.

Earlier reporting by the News Press said LeForce was accused by one of the three children of making threats to the child if they told of the abuse, saying things such as the child liked it and not to tell anyone or “it would be really bad for you.” All three alleged victims in the case were under the age of 13 at the time of the assaults.

The crime of child sexual abuse carries a minimum sentence of 25 years with a maximum of life in prison and fines.

On the plea of guilty summary of facts, LeForce wrote that he “sexually abused” the child eight years ago. And that he was guilty of the crime.

LeForce will be required to serve 85% of his prison term and register as a sex offender for 25 years.He will be given credit for time served while in the Payne County Jail and was remanded to the custody of the sheriff deputy.