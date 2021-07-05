Home NEWS Yahoo: EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
Yahoo: EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four suspects in Kubwa and Jahi areas of Abuja over alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the commission made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence received by the commission on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

“Items recovered from them include two exotic cars and mobile phones,” he said.

Uwujaren added that the four suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

