yahoo-boys:-police-react-to-viral-video-of-lady-stripped-naked,-barking-like-dog

Nigeria Police Command in Ogun State has reacted to a viral video of a mentally unstable young lady who stripped herself and barked like a dog in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

bioreports reports that a video recently emerged on social media showing a young pretty lady behaving strange.

Reacting to the development, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement that the lady was allegedly used spiritually and diabolically.

According to him, the command was aware of the report of the yet-to-be-identified lady who must have been used for money ritual by a suspected internet fraudster popularly known as Yahoo boy.

Oyeyemi said, “The young lady in question was alleged to have been spiritually and diabolically used by a suspected yahoo boy, as a result of which she started barking like a dog.”

The PPRO said when the lady was taken to the police station, she was “very difficult to control because she was acting violently, hence she was kept in the cell.”

The command’s spokesman added that “the alleged Yahoo boy was immediately arrested for interrogation”.