xolos-boss-siboldi-admits-team-is-‘hurt’-by-apertura-start

The Tijuana manager says he also senses some “rebellion” in his team as they look to bounce back from another loss

Tijuana boss Robert Siboldi said that his entire team has been hurt by their results to start the season, although he sees some “rebellion” in his team that gives him hope that they’ll break out of their early-season struggles.

Siboldi’s first two games in charge of Xolos have ended in defeat, as his tenure has begun with a 2-1 loss to Tigres and a 2-1 loss to Leon.

The defeat at the hands of Leon saw Xolos miss a penalty, and Siboldi says that he believes his side has the strength to start building positive results soon.

Editors’ Picks Differing paths, same expectations: Winning all that matters for USMNT & Mexico in Gold Cup final

Recall Rapinoe & Co. or stick with surprise stars – How will the USWNT line up vs Canada?

‘The week was crazy!’ – Inter kit sponsor Socios stunned by design backlash

Press-ups, quizzes and Love Island – Inside Liverpool’s ‘unique’ pre-season camp

What was said?

“[The dressing room is] hurt because it is not the start of the tournament that we expected, but I am sure and positive,” he said at a press conference. “I know that we are going to turn it around, the next game we are going to leave everything on the field and start adding.

“I’m without a doubt with the group They are very hurt, but with that anger, that rebellion and wanting to get ahead, that encourages me because I see that there is a reaction on their part.”

Speaking on the game itself, he added: “Time is up, but the reality is that we stopped doing things in the first half. We doubted, we were very imprecise in passing, we lost the ball easily. We gave our opponents a lot of time to take the initiative.”

What’s next?

Following Saturday’s defeat, Siboldi’s side will now look ahead to a match against Toluca on Friday.

Toluca have begun the campaign with two consecutive wins as they currently sit atop the table after taking down Juarez and Tigres by identical 2-1 scorelines.

Further reading