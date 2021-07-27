Xiaomi’s new smart devices include an air fryer and a few other surprises – TrustedReviews

Xiaomi has announced a range of new smart living products coming to the UK this year, including the brand’s first air fryer available in Europe.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Router AX9000, the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27”, the Mi Electric Scooter 3, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro and the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L on July 26. The launch followed the reopening of its flagship UK Xiaomi Store in Westfield, Shepherd’s Bush at the weekend.

The Mi Router AX9000 is a high-end router designed to bring high-bandwidth gaming and downloads to gamers and smart homeowners. The Mi Router AX9000 is Xiaomi’s first tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router powered by a Qualcomm hexa-core processor. It features one 4Ghz and two 5Ghz bands, a dedicated AIoT antenna and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 8354Mbps.

The Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27” is an all-new 2560 x 1440 display with a high 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor supports VESA Display 400, along with 95% of the DCI-P3 colour range for bright and vibrant graphics.

The Mi Electric Scooter 3 is a device designed with commuters in mind. The scooter features a lightweight, foldable body that can be stored in a car, bus or train and is available in two colours – Onyx Black and Gravity Grey.

The scooter can reach up to 25km/h with its 600W maximum power motor and packs new safety features, including an E-ABS regenerative anti-lock braking system and a new rear dual-pad disc brake.

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro earbuds feature hybrid ANC and a transparency mode, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 support that allows you to switch between two devices without having to re-pair. The earbuds feature up to six hours of battery – or 28 hours total with the wireless charging case – and a quick 10 minute charge offers up to three hours of playback.

The Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is the first Xiaomi air fryer to launch in Europe. The air fryer features a clear OLED display to show the time and temperature and can be set anywhere between 40°C and 200°C.

You can use Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to start, pause or check the remaining cooking time with your voice, or control the air fryer remotely with the Mi Home app. The app also offers over 100 recipe ideas for the appliance and users can schedule a cooked meal up to 24 hours in advance.

If you’re interested in any of the new products, Xiaomi says customers will be able to experience them at the Shepherd’s Bush store later this year.

The Mi Electric Scooter 3, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro and the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L will be available to buy from September, while the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27” will launch later this year and a release date for the Mi Router AX9000 has yet to be announced.

As far as pricing goes, the Mi Router AX9000 has an RRP of €299 (~£255), the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27” is €449(~£383), the Redmi Buds 3 Pro are €69.90 (~£59), the Mi Electric Scooter 3 is €449 (~£383) and the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is €99 (~£84).