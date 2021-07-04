Home Technology Xiaomi’s impressive 200W fast charging might actually become reality – comments – GSMArena.com
Xiaomi's impressive 200W fast charging might actually become reality – comments – GSMArena.com

NomiHK786, 5 hours agoThis feels unnecessarily fast. It’ll constantly be on my mind like something bad is gonna… moreAs much as I believe that faster charging will degrade batteries faster, I don’t think something dangerous will happen just because of 200W charging.

I mean, microwave ovens operate at more than 20x wattage levels and yet they are relatively safe to use at home for as long as proper precautionary measures are observed.


Even mid to high-end gaming PCs that typically consume 4x as much power are all safe to use.

SMIRNAS, 3 hours agothis fastcharging technology can be upscale right??

imagine, EV cars with maximun 2 hours c… moreEV Cars can fast charge right now, it’s building stations to deliver the power necessary, which is largely a problem. If this demoed Xiaomi fast charges at 200 wats, taycan fast charges at 270 kw , thats 1350 times more power need to be delevered from the tower to car through cable.

gringo, 5 hours agowait there … isn’t mi 11 pro already on sale ???That’s a custom Mi11 Pro..

this fastcharging technology can be upscale right??

imagine, EV cars with maximun 2 hours charging time on 2020s

With this speed?? Get ready to change your phone every one year as the battery will life gets short due to so called fast charging. Only simpleton believe on this fast charging hype. I’m waiting for SS battery to go mainstream and it even better with fast charge. If you people don’t know what is SS battery. It’s a Solid State Battery.

Less battery life boom 💣

do people know the faster the charging the less battery life? I wonder how many people know this fact.

Good news let’s welcome new standards of the technologies

Unlike those anti-progress folks that claim to say slow charging is “safe” when that same technology WAS ultra fast charging previously smh

Time for a new standard and time for new technology to get the chance to MATURE and improve just like always

At this point, I’ll just use my charger as a power supply.

wait there … isn’t mi 11 pro already on sale ???

This feels unnecessarily fast. It’ll constantly be on my mind like something bad is gonna happen at that speed as soon as I turn my back to it, whilst the phone is on charge lol

Boiling eggs while charging with ip68 resistant mi phone with it’s 200 watt charger.

We are witnessing history right here my friends, next long lasting batteries and we are set for the future!

0 comment
