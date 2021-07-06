Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G aka Redmi Note 10 5G Teased; India Launch Soon – LatestLY

The Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in the Indian market earlier this year in March. The popular Redmi Note 10 series comprises four devices – vanilla Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The company now seems to add a new smartphone to the lineup, which could be called the Redmi Note 10T. Ahead of its launch, the device has been teased online via Amazon India. The handset will be sold as an Amazon exclusive as a dedicated microsite is now live on the e-commerce marketplace. Redmi Note 10 5G & Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 10T smartphone was recently launched in the Russian market. Additionally, a popular Xiaomi tipster – Kacper Skrzypek had previously confirmed the existence of the Redmi Note 10T 5G phone. He also mentioned that this device will launch in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

It’s worth noting that the Redmi Note 10T is essentially a rebadged model of Redmi Note 10 5G with the same set of specifications. It’s also a rebranded version of the Poco M3 Pro, which is already the same in India.

The Russian-spec device comes in a sole configuration – 4GB + 128GB with a price tag of 19,990 Russian Ruble (around Rs 20,550). However, we expect the phone to be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000 similar to the Poco M3 Pro 5G. In terms of specifications, the upcoming Redmi Note 10T will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets a Bioreports News-hole notch housing an 8MP selfie shooter. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For photography, there will be a triple rear camera module. It will comprise a 48MP primary sensor assisted by two 2MP depth and macro sensors with an LED flash.

