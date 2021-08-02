Xiaomi Mi Band X could have been great, but it’s not a real product – gizmochina

Xiaomi is among the world’s leading companies in the wearable devices category and the reason behind that is the brand’s Mi Band series of fitness trackers. Each year, the company launches a successor in the lineup with some exciting new features but keeps the pricing almost the same as the predecessor.

Currently, the Mi Band series is in its sixth generation and the latest product, the Mi Band 6 managed to sell more than a million units within a month of getting launched. Now, there are rumors about a new wearable product from the brand — Mi Band X.

Xiaomi Mi Band X Leaked PPT

Recently, Xiaomi’s Mi Band X was leaked through a PPT presentation inside the company, sparking rumors about the upcoming launch of the device. However, Wang Hua of Xiaomi Group’s Public Relations Department has clarified that while the PPT is genuine, there’s no product like Mi Band X coming from the brand.

He added that the presentation was a part of the company’s internal training program for new employees and it happens to be a two-year-old PPT. So well, there you have it. The Mi Band X isn’t a .imate product and thus, it is not getting launched by Xiaomi.

The wearable product was first leaked by a Weibo user @我才是羽度非凡 and revealed that Xiaomi is working on a Mi Band with a flexible display that goes around the entire circumference of the device, thus needing no strap.

Nonetheless, we are still excited about the company’s upcoming Mi Band product which is likely to be the Mi Band 7 and could go official early next year. In that case, we expect to start getting leaks related to that in the coming months.

