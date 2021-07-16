Xiaomi is now the world’s second biggest smartphone maker, neck and neck with Samsung – comments – GSMArena.com

?
Anonymous
Dk5
American ban incoming
R93
Rajeander
sxr
Of course, their affordable flagships are unstoppable.
K
Kek
GBh
No joke, but Xiaomi’s flagship are not worth their price imo. Their midranges are great but their flagships are never that impressive.
Even some Oppo’s flagship have been more interesting, and recently, Vivo too has launched good options, like that Orange flagship they had
2595557
Demongornot
pZV
OhNom, 2 hours agoThis is getting out of control, we only have 3 companies that have a monopoly on the market (s… moreTrue, but honestly, when I see the type of answers I receive whenever I remind that diversity is important, I can’t help but think that people get what they deserve…
?
Anonymous
PZa
Anonymous, 1 hour agoBecause the founder got an award from the army for his services.
USA thought he was working … moreThey’re using any shameless excuse to get competitors banned.
e403101
ericwang
UTy
Congratuation! As someone working for supply chain company for Xiaomi, really glad to see our biggest partner become No.2(and maybe No.1 in next season/year) in smartphone market
d134
davefgranger
n59
You can’t be behind someone and ‘neck and neck’ with them at the same time’
D
AnonD-986036
tDP
Anonymous, 1 hour agoWell done Xiaomi. Wish you’d make a decent spec compact phone without the flagship price tag. Mi 11 Lite 5G
B26585
Bodygard
ncI
There it goes ceo tim a*ple lobbying, talking with the president of usa so xiaomi is banned like huawei
?
Anonymous
nHA
Well done Xiaomi. Wish you’d make a decent spec compact phone without the flagship price tag.
R112
Rich3yy
dWr
I actually like the way Xiaomi went last year. I just hope they change up their designs a little (away from Samsung-ish stuff). They had their own style I used to like.
Looking at the market I hope ASUS is next to step up their game. Xiaomi is already established (could be better in europe). Phones today are pretty stale and “flat” at this point. Improving what we already have, not trying to stand out. Xiaomi is still doing some funny stuff, however I believe it’s ASUS only atm who are doing something different from what the others do, even if it’s only about bringing things back we used to have but forgot we want.
I hope we will see something more interesting this year.
?
Anonymous
Lj$
Anonymous, 2 hours agoUSA already put xiaomi in the list of investment ban before, might do it again..Because the founder got an award from the army for his services.
USA thought he was working for the gov.
This is why xiaomi was on blacklist for while.
But not anymore.
?
Anonymous
TL%
Xiaomi picking up where Huawei left off.
K1933659
Kingslayer
IbE
MIUI covers up stock Android. Even if you update Android to 12, you won’t really see or experience it. MIUI is the layer on top of it.
?
Anonymous
mKb
Xiaomi needs to invent a new brand if they wish to sell 1000+ euro phones in the west like Oppo did with OnePlus.
D
AnonD-986036
tDP
Gogo Xiaomi! I use Poco F1 since launch and have no issues at all! Good phone for cheap!
?
Anonymous
TL%
Anonymous, 2 hours agoXiaomi does not have infrastruture for telecon like Huawei and Zte.
This is why both face th… moreDid you not know about the previous ban on Xiaomi frim the US government? It was only lifted after Xiaomi obtained an injunction from the US courts.
?
Anonymous
IVK
Anonymous, 2 hours agoXiaomi does not have infrastruture for telecon like Huawei and Zte.
This is why both face th… moreUSA already put xiaomi in the list of investment ban before, might do it again..
?
Anonymous
Lj$
chris1998, 2 hours agoIncoming ban from US claiming Xiaomi is a threat in
5
4
3
2
1Xiaomi does not have infrastruture for telecon like Huawei and Zte.
This is why both face the wrath of USA.
c598169
chris1998
8mp
Incoming ban from US claiming Xiaomi is a threat in
5
4
3
2
1
