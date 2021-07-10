Xiaomi flip phone with a clamshell design and dual front cameras spotted in a new patent – gizmochina

This year was a busy year for Xiaomi, especially for patent filings. The Chinese phone maker had previously filed patents for two foldable phones dubbed Mi Mix Fold and Mi Mix Flip. Recently, we heard about the Xiaomi Mi Fold with an inward folding design. Now, Xiaomi has filed another patent that showcases a simple flip phone in all its glory.

The Xiaomi flip is a new flip phone from the Chinese smartphone maker that comes with a simple flip mechanism. Xiaomi had filed the new patent with WIPO(World Intellectual Property Organisation) and it was first discovered by 91Mobies.

According to the patent, the Xiaomi flip has a Mi Mix Flip-like design with an inward folding mechanism. It seems to have also taken notes from the Samsung Galaxy Z flip as the Xiaomi flip has almost the same form factor.

The smartphone has dual-rear cameras placed horizontally, along with a secondary display. When unfolded, there is a large primary screen with thin bezels. It has a dual front camera setup at the top left of the screen.

Moreover, the phone has a volume rocker and a power button on the right. It features a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

As it is still in the patent stage, it could be a long time until we see the device materialize into something real. But till then, the leaks about such phones have got us covered.

