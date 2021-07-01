xi-jinping-said-other-countries-will-‘crack-their-heads-and-spill-blood’-if-they-come-after-china,-a-stark-warning-to-mark-100-years-of-the-communist-party

Reuters
Nissan bets on UK ‘renaissance’ with battery plant and new vehicle
SUNDERLAND, England (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co bet on Britain to supercharge its European electric future on Thursday, pledging $1.4 billion with its Chinese partner to build a giant battery plant that will power 100,000 vehicles a year including a new crossover model. Facing the most profound technological shift in a century, the titans of the auto industry are racing to secure battery supply close to the factories where they will make the new cleaner electric vehicles of the future. Nissan cast its backing for the 9 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant as illustrative of a rejuvenation of Britain’s automotive industry which has for five years grappled with the fear that Brexit could cut off the rest of the European market.
Reuters
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study
The vaccine provoked an antibody response against all the variants tested, according to Moderna, but one that remained inferior in all cases to the vaccine’s neutralizing activity against the original coronavirus strain first found in China. The vaccine was far more effective in producing antibodies against the Delta variant than it was against the Beta variant first identified in South Africa, the data showed.
Associated Press
AP PHOTOS: Beijing, Hong Kong mark Communist Party centenary
Cannons roared, bands played and fighter jets soared overhead as thousands of carefully selected participants gathered in Beijing’s iconic Tiananmen Square Thursday for a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. Meanwhile, Hong Kong held its own annual commemorations of its 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule, given added significance this year by the party centenary and the arrests of political activists and journalists following Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city last year. Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivered a lengthy address to the Beijing crowd from atop Tiananmen Gate, where Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, praising the party’s successes and warning of dire consequences for any foreign force that sought to “bully, oppress or enslave” the country.
Associated Press
As it turns 100, China’s ruling party grooms new faithful
Backs straight, heads high, three dozen Communist Party members in red neckties who hope for leadership posts belt out a poem by revolutionary leader Mao Zedong at a historic mountainside battle site in central China. “We stay upright even as we’re surrounded by countless enemy forces!” declare the men and women, who are on a two-week course at the China Executive Leadership Academy. As the party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its 1921 founding, training centers such as the one in Jinggangshan play a key role in efforts by President Xi Jinping’s government to extend its control over a changing society.
Reuters
White House official urges China, private sector to step up global debt relief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The G20 major economies should revitalize a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by the poorest countries to include middle income countries and expand participation by China and the private sector, a White House official said on Wednesday. Daleep Singh, the U.S. sherpa for the G7 and G20, said China was by far the largest official bilateral creditor, and it should step up its participation in the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), but more private sector participation was also needed.
Reuters
Ratings for China’s Xi stuck near lows, while U.S. rebounds-survey
A survey of 17 advanced economies released on Wednesday shows views about China have remained broadly negative and confidence in its leader Xi Jinping near historic lows, even as the image of the United States has rebounded since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump. The survey by the U.S.-based Pew Research Center found China scored higher marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than the United States, however, while ratings on this for both had improved substantially since last year. Overall, unfavorable views of China had remained at or near historic highs, largely unchanged since last year, a summary of the survey said.
The Daily Beast
Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully
Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi
Yahoo Entertainment
Trump tells Hannity he’s made a decision on running in 2024
Former President Donald Trump made an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, which was broadcasted from the South Texas airport only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. During the interview, Sean Hannity asked the question many people across the country have been wondering. “Let’s talk about your future plans,” Hannity told Trump, before turning to the crowd at the town hall to ask the audience, “Would you like to see the President run again in 2024?” While Trump has not publicly revealed whether or not he plans to run for president in 2024, on Wednesday, when Hannity asked Trump the question, it sounded like the former president had made progress in his decision. “You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process of,” said Hannity. He continued, “Let me ask you this, without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?” “Yes,” responded Trump firmly. Hannity then happily stated, “I think you got it right, yeah.” Hannity later stated, “If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle.” “It’s not that I want to,” Trump pointed out. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don’t want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important.” While it may not have been an official announcement, or confirmation, Trump did say he has come to his decision, which means he’s definitely not just “beyond seriously” considering it anymore, which he said to Hannity back in April.
Associated Press
Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon job
A former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed congressional candidate has been placed on leave from her Pentagon job during a probe into allegations of an unauthorized release of classified information, according to her attorney. Since early 2019, Katie Arrington has been working as chief information officer for the Acquisition and Sustainment Office at the Defense Department, overseeing a cybersecurity initiative.