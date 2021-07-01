xi-at-communist-party-anniversary:-china-won’t-accept-‘sanctimonious-preaching’-from-others-–.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke Thursday about China’s firm resolve to stand up to foreign pressure while laying out national aspirations at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of China’s ruling Communist Party.

China will not accept “sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us,” Xi said, according to an official translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. He did not name a specific country, amid growing tensions with the U.S.

Xi said China would never allow any foreign force to bully it, and anyone attempting to do so would “find themselves on a collision with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion people.”

“A century ago China was declining and withering away in the eyes of the world,” he said. “Today, the image it presents to the world is one of a thriving nation, that is advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation.”

Looking ahead, Xi talked of cooperating with “peace-loving countries,” building up the party and working for “national rejuvenation.” He also spoke generally of “strategic steps” toward the “second centenary goal.”

China’s two centenary goals are to “build a moderately prosperous society in all respects” by 2021 and “build a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious” by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.