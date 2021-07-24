XDA Forums are open for the OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – XDA Developers

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-gen foldables. The company has confirmed that it will host a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, and we expect them to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 during the event. In preparation for the launch, we’ve also opened forums for these devices so you can discuss the new foldables with fellow prospective buyers. In a similar vein, we’ve also opened forums for the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 and the TCL 20S.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

While Samsung has yet to unveil its latest flagship foldable phone, we’ve learned quite a bit about it through various leaks and rumors. According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the cheapest and lightest phone in Samsung’s Fold series, and it will feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device will feature S Pen support, a first for Samsung’s foldables, and it will come in several cool colorways. Check out our rumor roundup for more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, meanwhile, will feature a clamshell design like its predecessors, with a small display on the outside next to two camera modules. The device will also come in several cool colorways, and it will most likely feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset as well. The leaked renders that we’ve seen so far suggest that the device will be a bit sleeker than its predecessor, and reports suggest that it might be 20% cheaper.

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus recently lifted the covers off the OnePlus Nord 2 — an affordable flagship phone that packs several premium features at a relatively affordable price. The phone features a 90Hz Full HD AMOLED display, MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It features an impressive triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, along with a 32MP selfie camera over on the front. The device has the potential to become one of the best-selling OnePlus phones this year, and it’ll likely be popular on our forums as well. So, make sure you visit the forum if you plan on getting one for yourself.

TCL 20S

Lastly, we’ve opened forums for the TCL 20S, which was announced earlier this month. The device features a 6.7-inch Full HD LCD panel, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. It packs a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and it runs Android 11 out of the box.

