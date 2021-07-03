XDA Basics: How to change the wallpaper on your Chromebook – XDA Developers

Buying a shiny new Chromebook is an exciting experience. With Chrome OS, you get speed and performance at a lower cost. In fact, many Chromebooks are some of the best laptops you can find under $600. One of the first things you’ll want to do when you boot up your new Chromebook is change the wallpaper. Whether you want to switch to a different default wallpaper or change to a custom image, the process is incredibly simple. In this guide we’ll run down how to change your wallpaper on Chrome OS, then suggest some popular Android apps for custom wallpapers.

Change wallpaper to new built-in image

Choosing a new built-in wallpaper is the fastest option. Start by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting the Set wallpaper option. Next, select an image you’d like from the pre-installed list to set it as your wallpaper.

If you don’t mind getting a random wallpaper, check the box next to Surprise me and your Chromebook will choose a wallpaper for you, and show you a new one every now and then.

Step-by-step guide

Right-click on your desktop and select the Set wallpaper option. Select an image you’d like to set it as your Chromebook wallpaper. To let Chrome OS select a random image, choose Surprise me.

Change wallpaper to custom image

Many users will prefer to change their Chromebook wallpaper to a custom image they have in mind. You can also find some nice custom wallpapers in the Android apps suggested at the end of this article.

First, make sure the image you want to use is saved to your Chromebook.

Once you have your image saved, click the circular Launcher icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen and then expand the window by clicking the up arrow — you can also swipe up on touchscreens. Find and open the Files app, click Downloads, and locate the image you want to use as your wallpaper. Simply right-click the image, select the Set wallpaper option, and you’re good to go!

Step-by-step guide

Download an image you want to use as your Chromebook wallpaper from the web (see the Android apps below for nice custom options). Click the circular Launcher icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Click the up arrow. You can also swipe up on touchscreen Chromebooks. Find and open Files. Click Downloads and locate the image you want to use as your Chromebook wallpaper. Right-click the image and select the Set wallpaper option.

Android apps for custom wallpapers

The majority of Chromebooks now support Android apps. Indeed, the versatility to run Google Play apps makes your Chromebook a great education laptop. This also opens the door to several excellent custom wallpaper apps that run on Android.

In this section we take a look at the top three Android apps for choosing a custom wallpaper for your Chromebook.

Backdrops

Our personal favorite Android app for wallpapers is Backdrops. With this app you get new custom wallpapers each day, with premium collections available for a small in-app purchase. In addition, creators can upload their wallpapers to share under the Community tab. If you like sleek vector-designed wallpapers, this is definitely an app to check out.

Walli

Another excellent wallpaper app is Walli. Walli is a high quality, selective collection of unique and cool wallpapers exclusively made by artists, for your device. Similar to Backdrops, Walli features a community of artists sharing their work. Change your wallpaper in an automatic way with the new Walli Playlist feature. Select the images you like, press PLAY and your wallpaper will shuffle automatically at your preferred frequency.

Walpy

If you want a wallpaper taken from actual photographs, Walpy is an excellent app. There are a number of great landscapes and abstract photographs to choose from. All of these photographs are also high-resolution, so you know these wallpapers will look great on your Chromebook.

Changing your wallpaper on Chrome OS is incredibly intuitive. Whether you want to switch to a built-in image provided by Google, or find your own custom option, the process only takes a few minutes. If you’re interested in beautiful artistic wallpapers, check out the Android apps suggested above to choose a new background image for your Chrome OS device.