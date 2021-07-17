Xbox Twitter Account Actually Responds to “PS5 Is Better” Replies – ComicBook.com

Is the PS5 better than the Xbox Series X? Well, according to the militia of PlayStation fans who swarm every tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account, the “PS5 is better.” Whether or not this is true, is a debate for another time, but if you follow the official Xbox Twitter account, you’ll know it’s replies are flooded with this exact reply, almost every time. Today, the corporate Twitter account leaned into this meme and tried to extend an olive branch to PlayStation fans overcome with negative emotion for the new Xbox Series X account. As you would expect, the tweet is quickly going viral.

The tweet was issued at 4 p.m. EST, on the nose, which suggests it was a planned tweet. In other words, the person running the account didn’t go rogue and this wasn’t a spontaneous tweet or, at least, the tweet doesn’t appear to check either of these boxes.

As for the tweet itself, it reads as follows: “To the people in our replies saying ‘PS5 is better’: ​The best console is the one you enjoy playing. Have fun!” And that’s it. That’s the entire tweet.

To the people in our replies saying ‘PS5 is better’: ​ The best console is the one you enjoy playing. Have fun! — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2021

In the “console war” environment, this tweet may seem completely out of left field, but it’s not, especially for Xbox, which makes a habit of playing nice not just with PlayStation, but Nintendo as well.

I think we can all take solace in the words that Dominic Toretto imparted upon us last week and remember that people who love video games are just one big family. And you know what they say about family… — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2021

Thank you, friend 💚 While our social presence is ostensibly here to sell products, that doesn’t mean we have to ignore the human element. Our social team does the work that we do because we love video games and believe in the people who make and play them. — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2021

Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t joined in on the good vibes, at least not yet, but Cory Barlog did, the director of God of War at Sony Santa Monica.

Thanks, Cory 💙💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2021

