Xbox Series X Insider Leaks Two Unannounced Exclusive Games – ComicBook.com

A prominent industry insider has leaked the existence of two unannounced Xbox Series X games, which, from the sounds of it, will be exclusives, or at least console exclusives. Much like most of the Xbox One generation, the Xbox Series X currently has zero compelling exclusives. Later this year, Xbox will start to address this problem with Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, but to really buck this narrative it’s going to have to deliver new experiences and not just sequels in long-running franchises. That said, looking at Xbox’s 2022 and 2023 slate, it may do exactly this. Meanwhile, new reports are starting to come in that further suggest the whole “no exclusives” was heard loud and clear by Xbox boss Phil Spencer and his team.

According to a new report, Xbox has two unannounced “dragon” games in the works. What exactly this means, isn’t quite clear, but one of them is apparently a behind-the-back Destiny-style IP from IO Interactive, the makers of Hitman. Meanwhile, the other new game is supposedly an MMO, though it remains a mystery who is behind it.

As for the report itself, it comes the way of Jeff Grubb. In the past, Grubb has been wrong many times, but he’s been correct even more. As a result, many consider him both reputable and reliable. Despite this, remember that all of this information still needs to be taken with a grain of salt. It’s not only unofficial, but it’s subject to change.

