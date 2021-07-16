Xbox Series S restock live now at Best Buy — how to get your console – Tom’s Guide

It’s been a busy day for Xbox Series X restock. However, if you’ve been waiting for stock of Microsoft’s less expensive console, Best Buy currently has Xbox Series S restock.

For a limited time, you can get the Xbox Series S for $299 at Best Buy. This is the first Xbox Series S restock we’ve seen in weeks. (The last time it was in stock in sold out rapidly).

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy



The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. View Deal

Xbox Series X restock— where to find stock

Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock July 14)

Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock July 14) Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock July 1)

Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock July 1) Amazon : Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock June 22)

: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock June 22) Target : Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last June 23)

: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last June 23) Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock July 15)

Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock July 15) GameStop : Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (restock July 15)

: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (restock July 15) Newegg : Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock May 2)

: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock May 2) Adorama: Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S bundles

Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S bundles Lenovo: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock March 16)

Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock March 16) Costco: Xbox Series X (last restock July 1)

Xbox Series X (last restock July 1) BJ’s: Xbox Series X (last restock July 8)

Xbox Series X (last restock July 8) Kohl’s: Xbox Series X (last restock April 21)

Xbox Series X (last restock April 21) Antonline: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock June 14)

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that while less powerful than the Xbox Series X — the Xbox Series S still manages to impress.

Sure, games look better on the more powerful Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series S still renders characters, backgrounds, and items gorgeously. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Xbox Series X displayed sharper, more colorful advertisements on the streets of Yokohama, but character models were still rich and detailed on the Series S. Plus, the frame rate didn’t suffer from any appreciable slowdown on either platform.

In general, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won’t need the upscaling at all.

If you still have your heart on the Xbox Series X, it’s worth knowing that it is possible to beat the bots if you follow some of our restock cheat sheet. Also, make sure to follor our where to buy Xbox Series X coverage for the latest updates.