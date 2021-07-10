Xbox One and Xbox Series X Game From 2020 Made Free for Everybody – ComicBook.com

A 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game has been made free for everybody, no Xbox Live Gold subscription is required. For an unspecified limited time, all users on the aforementioned Xbox consoles can download Inops for free, with no strings attached. It’s unclear why the game is free or how long it’s free for, but right now anyone and everyone can download it, play it, and keep it, for free.

As for the title itself, it’s a 2D puzzle-based side-scrolling adventure game that normally runs at $10. Developed and published by ZRZStudio, it released last year and it’s unclear if it’s any good or not because it doesn’t have a Metacritic score, and over on Steam, it only has one User Review, which is positive.

“Explore the shadowy Mine, twisty Jungle, and extra-terrestrial Elect-City but be careful of lurking dangers,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Escape traps, solve puzzles, and dodge enemies using the Inops ability to split into many little creatures or join into one big Inop whenever you wish. Use the environment to your advantage by using unique intractable components whilst guiding the Inops simultaneously. Get to the end of each level and save as many Inops as you can to avoid being lonesome.”

"As noted, the details surrounding this freebie are currently unknown. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, be sure to take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later as they never last very long."

