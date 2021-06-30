Xbox Is Battlefield 2042’s “Official” Console Despite Not Being Exclusive – Screen Rant

DICE and Electronic Arts, the developer and publisher of the upcoming Battlefield 2042, have revealed that Xbox Series X and S will be the game’s “official consoles.” The anticipated first-person shooter is the newest entry in the long-running Battlefield series, which began back in 2002. The game will be set in the near future and will allow combat between groups of up to 128 players.

Recently revealed at E3 2021, Battlefield 2042 looks to be the franchise’s biggest and most exciting installment yet. On current-generation consoles, such as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, the game will support servers of up to 128 players. Publisher EA recently confirmed that computer-controlled bots can also be used to fill in empty spots on these servers, meaning that at any given time players can be facing a massive number of enemy combatants. The new installment is also set to feature truly massive maps, especially since they must be large enough to fit more than 100 soldiers at any given time. Battlefield 2042 will also include exciting new game modes that have never been seen in the franchise, such as a squad-based encounter. Leaks also suggest that content from previous Battlefield games may be remastered for inclusion in 2042.

A recent press release from EA, reported by GameSpot, reveals that Xbox consoles will be the “official consoles” of Battlefield 2042. The first-person shooter is not exclusive to Xbox consoles, however, as it will launch on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This partnership between EA and Microsoft may suggest that Xbox players will receive exclusive in-game content, or perhaps optimized performance. The press release also confirms partnerships with technology manufacturer Nvidia, computer peripheral creator Logitech, vehicle manufacturer Polaris and computer storage developer WD_BLACK.

DICE appears to be perfecting the Battlefield formula with the development of Battlefield 2042, as the upcoming title seems to improve on every aspect of past installments. The game’s massive maps appear to be more dynamic than ever, with natural disasters such as tornadoes seamlessly changing the flow of battle. Hourglass, a desert map featuring enormous skyscrapers, will feature fully-destructible structures as well as a hostile climate. Sandstorms and tornadoes will lay waste to players, vehicles, and structures throughout the map on a regular basis. DICE has also improved the vehicle spawn system in Battlefield 2042, with players no longer waiting around for the chance to enter a vehicle as they did in previous installments. In the new game players can directly spawn in a vehicle to control, removing the need to wait around in a menu.

Battlefield 2042 looks to build upon the franchise’s past in order to soar into the future. The game’s close partnership with Xbox will likely result in optimal performance on those platforms, though the power of the PlayStation 5 will surely result in terrific performance as well. Although no exclusive content has been officially revealed, it seems logical that Xbox players will receive some preferential treatment when Battlefield 2042 releases.

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

