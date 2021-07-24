Xbox Games Are Up to 90% Off In Ultimate Game Sale | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

The Xbox Ultimate Game Sale has select titles on sale for up to 90% off, with additional deals on Xbox Game Pass and PC accessories.

The Xbox Ultimate Game Sale has begun, and certain titles have been discounted by as much as 90%. This annual summer sale is one of the largest held for the console, with deals on over 700 digital titles. There are also sales on the ever-expanding Game Pass Ultimate and physical accessories. The sale runs until August 5th.

The Ultimate Game Sale has gone through many iterations throughout its existence. It began as the Microsoft Store Ultimate Game Sale, before being renamed to the Xbox Super Game Sale in 2019. It settled on its current name in 2020. Despite the Xbox branding, PC games and accessories also receive some price cuts. Android users can find a few sales of their own as well.

Xbox Wire announced the sale on July 23rd. 708 games are listed on Xbox’s sale page, with some being up to 90% off. For example, Anthem has dropped from $59.99 to a mere $5.99. Battlefield 1: Revolution is 80% off, costing only $7.99. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also see significant price cuts as part of the event. Naturally, some indie titles have made the list as well. Gang Beasts is half off, Cuphead only costs $14.99, and Undertale is 25% off.

While the sale is active, new members can sign up for Xbox Ultimate Game Pass for only $1. This price only applies to their first month; all subsequent months will cost the normal price. All tiers are available under this offer. Various PC accessories are also on sale. These include headphones, computer mice, keyboards, and even new monitors. Most of these deals are not as substantial as the games, however.

The sheer number of games on sale is remarkable. Every genre has at least a dozen or so titles on sale. AAA games do have a larger emphasis, but as these games are frequently the most expensive, it’s a welcome sight. Few would be disappointed to see Knockout City or The Witcher 3 for less than $15.

The Ultimate Game Sale is not the only major sale Microsoft hosts for Xbox games each year. Deals Unlocked occurs only a few weeks prior most years, with price cuts that rival those of the Game Sale. However, it is the number of games on sale that give this event its “Ultimate” moniker. It’s also one of the better times to grab PC accessories from the official Microsoft store. It may not be as infamous as the Steam Summer Sale, but Xbox is making an excellent case for the biggest gaming deals of the summer.

