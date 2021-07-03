Xbox Game Pass is Slated To Lose Five More Games Soon | Game Rant – GameRant

Microsoft has added an array of enticing new titles to Xbox Game Pass in recent months, including Outriders, Knockout City, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gang Beasts, FIFA 21, and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. It’s slated to get even more games in the months to come too, whether that be the Xbox Series X/S port of Microsoft Flight Simulator or Turtle Rock Studios’ co-op zombie game Back 4 Blood, which will be available on the service the day it launches.

With so many new titles hitting Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft seemingly has to make some room, with five titles across the console and PC versions of the service taking their leave. Five games are on the chopping block this time around, with each of the games cropping up in the Game Pass library’s “Leaving Soon” tab. Although no date is specified for when they’ll be removed, games that wind up in the section usually stick around for roughly two weeks before departing.

The games exiting the service are are EA Sports UFC, EA Sports UFC 2, Crosscode, Downwell, and Endless Space 2: Deluxe Edition. As for what players can expect when hopping into the games, EA Sports UFC and its sequel offer players the chance to step into the octagon as some of the mixed martial arts promotion’s top fighters, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, and many more. UFC 3 and last year’s UFC 4 have hit consoles in the years since, so players shouldn’t expect to see an up-to-date roster, with both games missing stars like UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. It’s also worth noting that UFC 3 is still available to download on Xbox Game Pass, so the impact of losing its two predecessors should be somewhat lessened.

As for Crosscode, it’s a crowdfunded action RPG by Radical Fish Games and Deck13, utilizing a retro, SNES-style aesthetic. The game follows a woman named Lea who, upon logging into a futuristic MMO, must explore the game’s world, conquer Zelda-style dungeons, meet other players, and fight a range of crazy enemies. The RPG initially hit PC back in 2018 before making its way to consoles last year. Launching on Xbox Game Pass, it was an instant hit on the service, with its creator revealing Crosscode was pulling in higher player counts on Xbox One than the Switch and PS4 combined. It will be leaving Game Pass on both PC and console.

Downwell, on the other hand, is a mix between a platformer and a roguelike, with players taking control of an avatar called Welltaro as they travel down a well. All the protagonist has at their disposal is a pair of handy gunboots, which players must use to fight an onslaught of monsters that await them in the game’s procedurally generated levels. It will be leaving PC Game Pass alongside Endless Space 2: Deluxe Edition, which is a strategy space opera that tasks players with leading an intergalactic empire. What they choose to do with this power is up to them, whether that’s annihilating alien species, building dominating trade routes, or delving into the universe’s most compelling mysteries.

