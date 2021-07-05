Xbox Game Pass in July: The Ascent, Flight Simulator, Limbo, and More – IGN

Xbox Game Pass in July is set up to be another incredible month of gaming. With Microsoft Flight Simulator already confirmed to be hitting Xbox Series X on July 27, alongside The Ascent on July 29, this month is shaping up very nicely already.

A few games already hit Game Pass in July, including Limbo and Gang Beasts, but we’re expecting more to be announced later into the month. For now, here’s what to expect from Game Pass in July, alongside the very best deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right now.

Best Xbox Game Pass Deals: 3-Months of Ultimate for $30

There are a couple of excellent Xbox Game Pass discounts to check out at the moment. Our absolute favorite deal $15 off 3-Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, bringing it down to just $30. Game Pass Ultimate includes Game Pass for consoles, PC, EA Play, Cloud Gaming, and your Xbox Live Gold membership.

This promotion stacks as well, so you could buy two or three codes to sort your membership out for the rest of year (or longer) to ensuring you don’t miss out on any new games like Halo Infinite, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 4, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-Months) Includes Game Pass for consoles, PC, and Cloud Gaming. EA Play and Xbox Live Gold also included with the membership.

Xbox 3-Month Game Pass Ultimate Note: Deal is good for new subscribers only. After the 3-month period is up, you’ll be charged the regular $14.99 per month.

New to Xbox Game Pass in June

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts – Live

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – Live

Gang Beasts – Live

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – Live

Limbo – Live

Microsoft Flight Simulator – July 27

The Ascent – July 29

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Now Running on Xbox Series X

In more Game Pass news this month, Xbox Cloud Gaming is now running on Xbox Series X, which means faster load times, and an overall better experience when streaming games on the go. Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 different countries.

Everything Coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021

Microsoft’s E3 2021 presentation included some incredible upcoming additions to Game Pass in 2021, including the likes of Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires 4, Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and so much more. Here’s everything that we can expect for Game Pass in 2021.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Now Live

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance – June 22

Microsoft Flight Simulator – July 27

The Ascent – July 29

Hades – August 13

Twelve Minutes – August 19

Psychonauts 2 – August 25

Aragami 2 – September 17

Sable – September 23

Back 4 Blood – October 12

Age of Empires 4 – October 28

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Shredders – December

Halo Infinite – Fall 2021

Among Us, Hello Neighbor 2, and The Gunk are also listed as 2021 Game Pass titles, but of course we’ve also got some 2022 (and beyond) games to look forward to as well. Starfield, Redfall, Contraband, Party Animals, Atomic Heart, Somerville, Slime Rancher 2, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and Replaced are all coming to Game Pass on day one.

28 Best Xbox Game Pass Games

Robert Anderson is a deals expert and Commerce Editor for IGN. Send him awesome gaming screenshots @robertliam21 on Twitter.