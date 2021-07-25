Xbox Game Pass: Explaining the Games Leaving in Late July 2021 – GameRant

Without a doubt, the Xbox Game Pass has changed significantly since its introduction several years ago. When Microsoft introduced the Xbox Game Pass in 2017, many were hesitant if the service will be a success. However, the Xbox Game Pass is now Microsoft’s premier service and is even dubbed one of the best deals in gaming. For a monthly fee, players get to access a vast library of games for the PC and Xbox consoles, allowing players to try out as many games as they like without having to pay for each at full price.

However, no service is perfect, and while Xbox Game Pass continues to add games consistently, it also loses titles monthly. Earlier this July, the following games have been removed from Xbox Game Pass: EA Sports UFC, EA Sports UFC 2, CrossCode, Downwell, and Endless Space 2: Deluxe Edition. Now, here are the other games that will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass starting July 31, 2021.

It Lurks Below

It Lurks Below is a 2D action-oriented survival horror RPG created by David Brevik, who is also the co-creator of Diablo. The game was added to Xbox Game Pass in August 2020, a year after it was released. Although It Lurks Below looks similar to other games in its genre, its gameplay has slight variations that make it stand out among the rest. It Lurks Below allows players to choose between eight character classes as they traverse through randomly generated levels filled with secret areas, items, and bosses. Thanks to creator David Brevik, It Lurks Below is also reminiscent of popular games such as Diablo, Diablo II, Hellgate: London, and Marvel Heroes.

The Touryst

Another Xbox Game Pass title set to leave soon is The Touryst, which was first added to the service in July 2020. The Touryst is an action-adventure puzzle game created by Shin’en Multimedia for the Nintendo Switch and was eventually released to the Xbox One and PC in July 2020, and the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020. The game features a blocky art style that utilizes voxel art techniques, giving it a unique and charming look.

In The Touryst, players arrive at the Monument Islands, where they are free to do whichever activity they wish, such as swimming, taking a dive into the deep sea, visiting the amusement arcade, shopping, and many more. The idea for The Touryst was conceived while developers at Shin’en Multimedia were still working on another game called Fast RMX. The team thought of a concept of strange things happening on vacation, with players talking to several strange old tourists and learning what they know about the ancient mysterious monuments.

UnderMine

The last game that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on July 31 is UnderMine, an action-adventure roguelike RPG that seamlessly combines combat and dungeon crawling mechanics with an RPG-like progression. First added to Xbox Game Pass in August 2020, UnderMine puts players on an adventure to discover hundreds of relics, potions, blessings, and curses that can all be stacked and used for a new experience with every run.

In UnderMine, players will mine gold and other resources to upgrade their weapons and armor and take on the many dangerous enemies and bosses the game has to offer. Given its roguelike element, players can expect to die constantly in UnderMine, but luckily their progress will carry over to their new playthrough. Players will also face challenges to rescue helpful NPCs who will then allow players to decipher cryptic messages and discover the secret that lies at the heart of the dungeon.

Xbox Game Pass July 2021 Games Available Now

Luckily for players, all the games mentioned above will be eligible for 20% off for all Game Pass subscribers, which is perfect for those who want to try out these titles. Also, to soften the blow from all the games leaving the Xbox Game Pass soon, Microsoft is also adding new games to the service for players to enjoy. All the July games that are now available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers include:

Space Jam: A New Legacy – July 15 (Console)

The Medium – July 15 (Cloud)

Farming Simulator 19 – July 15 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bloodroots – July 15 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cris Tales – July 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Last Stop – July 22 (Console)

Xbox Game Pass New Games for July 27-29

On July 27, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will now be able to access Microsoft Flight Simulator, which coincides with the game’s actual release date for the Xbox Series X/S. It is worth noting that the upcoming release of Microsoft Flight Simulator is heavily optimized for the Xbox Series X/S while giving players almost the exact experience of playing it on a PC.

Apart from Microsoft Flight Simulator, the Xbox Game Pass is also getting The Forgotten City on July 28, 2021, coinciding with its actual release date. For the uninitiated, The Forgotten City is a standalone game based on the award-winning Skyrim mod of the same name. The game has been in development for almost four years now, and developers made it to be more complex than the source material. In a preview with Game Rant, the developer highlighted the importance of recasting the mod in Ancient Rome, complete with NPCs that emulate people’s attitudes from that time.

Lastly, on July 29, players should expect to see The Ascent and Omno on the Xbox Game Pass. For the uninitiated, The Ascent is a cyberpunk-themed action RPG developed by Swedish game studio Neon Giant. The Ascent features a top-down perspective overlooking the characters, allowing players to aim high and low on enemies. In addition, players can fully customize their character’s appearance and tailor-fit them with cyberware upgrades to earn new skills and abilities.

On the other hand, Omno is a single-player adventure game that transports players on an emotional journey complete with puzzles, secrets, and challenges. Players will also traverse a huge world that will take them through lush forests, vast deserts, freezing tundras, and even to the clouds with the power of a lost civilization. Throughout the journey, players will meet strange creatures and encounter many surprises while traversing an interactive world in a 3D puzzle platformer style.

