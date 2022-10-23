Home SPORTS Xavi defends ´vital´ Busquets following Clasico criticism
SPORTS

Xavi defends ´vital´ Busquets following Clasico criticism

by News
11 views
Xavi defends ´vital´ Busquets following Clasico criticism

Xavi says under-fire midfielder Sergio Busquets remains “vital” to Barcelona, insisting his captain will make his own decision on whether to stay at Camp Nou next season.

Busquets was criticised for his performance as Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat to Clasico rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, having been replaced by Gavi on the hour mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The future of the 34-year-old, who has won 3src pieces of silverware during his decorated 14-year spell with the club, has been the subject of speculation, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Xavi, however, still views the defensive midfielder as a crucial component in his side, saying: “When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets is still important.

“There will be games in which he plays less or doesn’t play, but he’ll still be vital. Busi and the other captains add up.

“We have a healthy dressing room and that makes me feel that things will end up working out. There’s a good atmosphere and positivity.”

The squad for #BarçaVillarreal! pic.twitter.com/JryTeQYhDm

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 19, 2src22

Reports have suggested Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are keen to take Busquets to the United States upon the expiration of his deal, and Xavi says his former team-mate will have the final say on his future.

“His contract ends, it’s a reality and we’ll see what happens throughout the season, how he feels and how he performs,” Xavi added.

“It’s a very personal decision of his. I also left Barcelona despite having an offer to renew. Nico [Gonzalez] and [Miralem] Pjanic decided to leave.

“We have options; Frenkie [de Jong], Franck Kessie, or to try a central defender, which would not be the most advisable thing. That’s why Busi is so important.”

Barcelona are back in league action when they host Villarreal on Thursday, when they will bid to avenge May’s 2-src loss to the Yellow Submarine, their only defeat to Villarreal in the duo’s last 26 league meetings (W19 D6).

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Benrahma shines to take...

Unai Emery: He’s not Pochettino but Aston Villa...

Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery...

Pep Guardiola believes Borussia Dortmund move was perfect...

Where are they now? Man Utd’s first 10...

Tottenham’s Harry Kane earns Lionel Messi comparison

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Match report, player ratings, fan...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Match report, player...

Revealed: How Manchester United reacted to Cristian Ronaldo...

Harry Kane joins Haaland & Mbappe on exclusive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.