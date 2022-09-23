Xavi calls Lewandowksi ´the top player in the world of football´ after Barcelona debut

Robert Lewandowski has made a strong first impression at Barcelona, with manager Xavi calling him “an unbelievable signing”.

Lewandwoski made his first appearance for his new club in their 1-src friendly win against Real Madrid on Saturday, starting up top before being subbed off at half-time.

The 2src21 Ballon d’Or runner-up is coming off seven consecutive seasons of at least 4src goals in club competition, with Barcelona hoping he is still at the peak of his powers despite turning 34 years old next month.

Speaking to the media about the club’s new front-man, Xavi had nothing but praise.

“[Lewandowski] has adapted really well,” he said. “He’s very humble – he’s won almost everything in the world of football.

“He has the humility to work hard for the team, and for us he’s an unbelievable signing. So really good, really happy to have Robert in the team, and [against Madrid] he adapted really well.

“He controlled the ball when Madrid pressed high, he understood really well when it was his moment to control and play for the attacking midfielders or for the defensive midfielder.

“He went deep many times, so we are talking about the top player in the world of football.”

Xavi also touched on Barcelona’s transfer strategy when asked if there are more signings planned, highlighting the desire for depth and a competition for starting spots.

“Well, the more, the better,” he said. “That is, the more that can compete, the better it will make us staff, they will make each other better, they will compete with each other.

“There are many games this year, I would say even more, because there is a World Cup in between and the calendar is even more compressed. I think it is important that there is competition between the players.

“There are injuries, will there be sanctions – so perfect. Barca, I have already said many times, must have two high-level players in each position, and this is what we are working on.”