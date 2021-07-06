Xander Schauffele begins U.K. fortnight after tying knot with college sweetheart

Xander Schauffele is making his Scottish Open debut this week at the Renaissance Club.

He’s also teeing it up for the first time as a married man.

Schauffele announced Monday via Instagram that he and college sweetheart, Maya Lowe, whom he’d been dating since 2014 when both were students at San Diego State, tied the knot during Schauffele’s two-week, post-U.S. Open break.

No other details were given, but judging by the photo, the Schauffele dogs were part of the special day.

Schauffele is joined in this week’s field at the Scottish by Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, among others. He’ll then head to Royal St. George’s for next week’s Open Championship, where he’ll take another stab at winning his first major championship. He owns nine top-10s in majors, including a T-2 at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie.