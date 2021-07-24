WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, News And Notes Featuring Rolling Loud – Forbes

John Cena appears live on WWE SmackDown, which will also air from Rolling Loud.

Credit: WWE.com



WWE SmackDown advertised the return of John Cena and a joint broadcast with the Rolling Loud concert. WWE’s good-faith presence at Rolling Loud featured Bianca Belair defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella and Angelo Dawkins going one-on-one with Chad Gable.

With the new-generation WWE Superstars performing in front of a WrestleMania-sized hip-hop audience, they didn’t receive WrestleMania-caliber reactions, but this was to be expected as WWE continues to make inroads in attracting younger, hipper fans.

Last week’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown was up from its record-low from the week prior with 2.310 million.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings—Last Five Weeks

July 16, 2021—2.310 million

July 9, 2021—1.986 million

July 2, 2021—1.861 million

June 25, 2021—1.971 million

June 18, 2021—2.045 million

WWE SmackDown—Key Competition

Shark Tank on ABC

Bianca Belair Interview (Pro Wrestling Bits)

WWE SmackDown Total YouTube Viewership Last Friday: 10,170308 (Up from 4,603,294)

Most-Viewed: Edge and The Mysterios vs. Reigns and The Usos (2,797,223 views)

Least-Viewed: Otis Runs Over Cesaro (215,083 views)

Median Viewership: 729,832

WWE SmackDown Results—Friday, July 16, 2021

Opening Segment with John Cena

It’s still very much the honeymoon period, because fans gave a huge pop to John Cena but still mostly cheered when he asked the what they thought about Roman Reigns.

The fact that Roman Reigns is above responding to John Cena in an opening segment makes this feud seem like an even bigger deal.

Paul Heyman almost upstaged John Cena in his response by mocking Cena’s theme music and entrance.

Finn Balor def. Sami Zayn

NXT Finn Balor on SmackDown is being booked just as strongly as he was in the CWC.

Balor was very popular with this crowd, but I remain skeptical that WWE will keep him this hot moving forward. For now, on SmackDown, his ceiling is essentially chum bait for John Cena.

Big E Appears Live

Big E was humble in receiving the mandatory “you deserve it” chants, which have become quite cliche at this point.

I was certain this was going to turn into a six-man tag team match pitting Big E, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura against The Dirty Dawgz and Apollo Crews, but after the dust settled WWE threw it to Rolling Loud.

Angelo Dawkins def. Chad Gable

Wale did a good job hyping this crowd up, but they might have needed an orientation on what they were about to see.

The setup in front of a sea of 200,000 fans looked very impressive, but for a match between Chad Gable and Angelo Dawkins at a hip-hop concert, the crowd was quieter than Dave Meltzer when it’s time to talk about Black History at Money in the Bank.

WWE will have to crawl before it walks in front of these audiences, so perhaps selling actual tickets to a dedicated group of wrestling fans would have resulted in more reaction.

Bianca Belair def. Carmella—WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

I love that Pat McAfee outed Michael Cole for spelling out the A.S.A.P. in ASAP Rocky.

Bianca Belair and Carmella had match designed to showcase Bianca Belair, and hopefully by seeing these two they piqued the interest of even a small portion of this crowd, which was patiently waiting for Rick Ross.

I hope WWE makes future appearances at hip-hop concerts and events, but involves rappers in the actual matches or runs an angle during a performance.

To sum up WWE at Rolling Loud, it was an awesome spectacle in front of a crowd that paid to see hip-hop. It looked like a WrestleMania but sounded like the ThunderDome, however this is a necessary first step in raising awareness in front of potential new fans.

Seth Rollins Confronts Edge

Seth Rollins got the most heel heat on this show, however I was disappointed that he has yet to get more serious and tone down his wacky suits in a feud with Edge.

Wacky suit aside, Seth Rollins finally seems like he’s getting back to being Seth Rollins again, just by standing next to Edge.

Toni Storm def. Zelina Vega

I have no problem with Zelina Vega losing all these matches despite returning a few short weeks ago, because she has elite talent as a manager and hopefully that’s where these losses eventually lead.

Even if it was just a showcase for Toni Storm, watching a new matchup felt so refreshing on a show filled with new starts.

Jimmy Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

There was a very messy transition that actually led to an awkward finish of this match.

Jimmy so was committed to his role as a heel, even mocking Eddie Guerrero at one point to incite the Mysterios and this crowd.

Roman Reigns Rejects John Cena’s Challenge, Accepts Finn Balor’s Challenge

I thought The Usos and Roman Reigns holding up their titles was going to be the ending to Money in the Bank, but instead Money in the Bank had a superior ending with John Cena’s return. Thankfully, Reigns and The Usos posed with their belts during his long-awaited entrance.

Despite cheers for Roman Reigns references during the John Cena promo, this crowd couldn’t wait to chant “you suck!” They played their roles perfectly.

Roman Reigns really called John Cena the “missionary position” of wrestling, and if it wasn’t already obvious that this is a different Roman Reigns from the guy who was outclassed on the mic in 2017, it is now.

The idea that WWE would tease John Cena and bait-and-switch with Finn Balor is crazy talk, but to be fair, Cleveland was way into it with chants of “Roman’s scared.”.