WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, News And Notes As Sasha Banks Returns – Forbes

Finn Balor and Roman Reigns will participate in a “contract signing” ahead of SummerSlam.

Credit: WWE.com



Sasha Banks returned on SmackDown as was rumored by PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc). Banks returned as a babyface, saving Bianca Belair during a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Zelina Vega and Carmella. Banks has not appeared on WWE programming since her historic WrestleMania 37 loss to Bianca Belair.

Belair recently teased a potential feud with The Boss, telling Khal of Complex (h/t Wrestling Inc) “Sasha and I have unfinished business. At WrestleMania, that night, I walked out as SmackDown women’s champion, but I always say that night was so much bigger than me. It was so much bigger than Sasha. It was so much bigger than just winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship.” A Banks-Belair rematch appears to be in the cards for SummerSlam, but for now the two are playing nice as allies.

WWE SmackDown also advertised a dubious contract signing between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam on August 21, which is heavily rumored to feature Roman Reigns and returning legend John Cena in the main event. Last week, Reigns declined Cena’s Universal Championship challenge, and Reigns’ surprise feud against former NXT champion Finn Balor is expected to be a stepping stone en route to a Cena-Reigns dream match.

Last week’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown garnered 2.204 million viewers.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings—Last Five Weeks

July 23, 2021—2.204 million

July 16, 2021—2.310 million

July 9, 2021—1.986 million

July 2, 2021—1.861 million

June 25, 2021—1.971 million

WWE SmackDown—Key Competition

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Shark Tank on ABC

WWE SmackDown Total YouTube Viewership Last Friday: 8,066,669 (Up from 10,170308)

Most-Viewed: Roman Reigns Denies John Cena’s Challenge (2,221,964 views)

Least-Viewed: Angelo Dawkins vs. Chad Gable at Rolling Loud (299,656 views)

Median Viewership: 616,848

WWE SmackDown Results—Friday, July 30, 2021

John Cena Responds to Roman Reigns

John Cena had an ether-like response to Roman Reigns’ memorable “missionary” promo. Not only did Cena disarm the missionary comment by advising the viewing audience to marry a man who makes missionary exciting for 20 years, his rebuttal was perfect in that these nostalgic wrestling fans wouldn’t want The Rock or Steve Austin to return with a new gimmick.

Cena told Roman Reigns he had to change because it was the only way he could get people to care. That was a bar.

There is no way these back-and-forth promos will be this good and Finn Balor will be the man who faces Roman Reigns at SummerSlam instead of Cena. Balor is due for a televised loss ahead of SummerSlam, possibly as soon as tonight.

Poor Baron Corbin seemed to revert back to his heel tendencies during his exchange with John Cena despite having such a sympathetic gimmick.

Rey Mysterio def. Jimmy Uso

This was a really fun five-minute match, and how Rey Mysterio still has so much in the tank is beyond me.

The Mysterios sure use a lot of outside interference to win their matches, but The Usos are two of the top heels in the company, so I guess it’s okay.

Sasha Banks Returns

The back-to-back interruptions from Carmella and Zelina Vega made this seem like an opening segment on Raw.

Sasha Banks is a full-fledged babyface for now, but WWE will now have three weeks to find a reason to have her challenge Bianca Belair.

Reggie def. Chad Gable by Disqualification

Reggie was very nervous for his pre-match promo, but as he gets more promo time he definitely has the charm to be a solid babyface in his role.

Today, I learned the WWE 24/7 Championship is a traveling title.

Believe it or not, this Minnesota crowd was chanting “Otis!” despite his violent decline. Honeymoon Period: Still Activated.

Today, I learned a 24/7 Championship match can end via disqualification.

John Cena Crashes Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Contract Signing

Finn Balor has been positioned in this feud as a second choice, which naturally led to “Cena” chants while Balor was awkwardly seated at the table.

I loved how Roman Reigns remained calmly seated despite all the craziness of this segment, but boy did it make Finn Balor look bad to get cast aside during his own contract signing.

If world championship contract signings operate by the same rules as the 24/7 title, then how come the locker room doesn’t come pouring out every time there is a segment like this? Are John Cena and Baron Corbin the only men on the SmackDown roster who want to be world champion?

Big E, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews and The Dirty Dawgz

If Apollo Crews is that easily distracted by a guitar riff, he won’t be Intercontinental champion for much longer.

Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Apollo Crews, which will hopefully mean that each of these two will have a new opponent to work with.

Seth Rollins Attacks Edge

Seth Rollins’ promo was drowned out by “we want Becky!” chants, but unlike Charlotte Flair, Rollins remained composed and did not flip off the fans. Until she returns, “we want Becky” chants will remain a threat to ruin segments for any wrestlers even remotely related to her.

For all the talk of WWE not being able to do long-term storytelling, this feud has been meticulously planned for several weeks and the video trailer did a good job reliving all the seeds that were planted along the way.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks def. Zelina Vega and Carmella; Sasha Banks Turns Heel

Pat McAfee said to beware of Sasha Banks, who might turn on Bianca Belair, which pretty much guaranteed that wasn’t going to happen tonight.

This match ended with about five minutes left in the show, and the chummier Belair and Banks became, the more it seemed like maybe Banks would turn on Belair afterall, which is exactly what happened.