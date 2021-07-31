WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Finn Balor sign title match contract – CBSSports.com

After John Cena laid out a demand that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns face him at SummerSlam, it seemed the legend and the champion were guaranteed to clash at the upcoming summer spectacular. Instead, “The Tribal Chief” shot down Cena’s challenge, stating he would not grant the SummerSlam clash.

As soon as Reigns shot down Cena, he was confronted by a new face. Finn Balor, the first man to ever hold the universal title, made his way to the ring to throw down his own challenge. Reigns talked things over with Paul Heyman before eventually accepting. On Friday night, the two men will again come face-to-face as Reigns and Balor sign their contract for a championship clash.

Balor recently made his return to SmackDown after a stint in NXT where he had a second run with the NXT championship. Balor won the universal championship at SummerSlam in 2016, immediately vacating the belt after suffering a shoulder injury in his championship-winning performance against Seth Rollins. Interestingly, Balor earned his shot at the title in 2016 by defeating Roman Reigns. Now, five years later, Balor is looking to once again knock off Reigns in his pursuit of the universal title.

CBS Sports will be will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

WWE SmackDown preview