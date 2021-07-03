WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battle in a Last Man Standing match – CBSSports.com

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a long history that dates back to well before either man had set foot in a WWE ring. The longtime best friends have spent much of their time in WWE — beginning during their NXT stints — as bitter rivals, a rivalry that continues on Friday night when they meet in a Last Man Standing match that also serves as a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Zayn’s recent anger toward Owens stems from Owens not buying into Zayn’s claims that he was at the center of a WWE conspiracy to rob him of the intercontinental championship. This led to a clash at WrestleMania, won by Owens, that did nothing to soothe Zayn’s rage and led to Zayn inserting himself into Owens’ attempts to win the intercontinental title from Apollo Crews. Zayn and Owens then battled once again, with Zayn picking up the win at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

They now meet with pride and an opportunity to compete for a guaranteed title shot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line.

CBS Sports will be with you all night, bringing you recaps and highlights of all the action from the ThunderDome inside Tampa’s Yuengling Center.

WWE SmackDown preview