WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as John Cena comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns – CBSSports.com

Were there any doubt that John Cena had placed a target on Roman Reigns when Cena made his surprise return at the conclusion of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the WWE legend quickly cleared up any confusion when he appeared on Raw and stated in plain terms that he was coming for Reigns and the universal championship.

Cena will now pay a visit to Reigns on his home turf of SmackDown on Friday night. Reigns and Cena exchanged no words when they came face-to-face at Money in the Bank, but that’s likely to change in front of a packed crowd in Cleveland. The show will also feature segments from the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

In addition to the drama between Cena and Reigns, the WWE Universe will likely hear from Big E following his win in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Big E now has his pick of champion for a title shot at any time he chooses once in the next year. Big E is also set to face Apollo Crews.

Also, SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair will grant Carmella another shot at the title, which will take place at Rolling Loud.

CBS Sports will be will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland and Rolling Loud in Miami.

WWE SmackDown preview