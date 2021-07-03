WWE SmackDown results, grades: Edge decimates Jimmy Uso, KO beats Zayn – Metro.co.uk

WWE Hall of Famer Edge attacked Jimmy Uso to bring a very eventful SmackDown to a close in a big way.

The blue brand delivered without Roman Reigns making an appearance, although the Universal Champion’s presence was still felt as a thread throughout the storytelling of the show.

The Rated R Superstar kicked off the night speaking for the first time since his unexpected return last week – which was his first appearance since WrestleMania 37.

He admitted to being disappointed with the way the show went, complaining about the ending to his Triple Threat Match with the Tribal Chief and Daniel Bryan.

However, he insisted he will be able to defeat Roman at Money In The Bank and win the Universal Title.

Backstage, Paul Heyman was seen watching Edge talk when Jimmy Uso came in and insisted he would have the Head of the Table’s back tonight.

Later, he came back to the locker room and asked what Roman is waiting for as Edge prepares to jump him.

Jimmy suggested Reigns is waiting on him to step up, so he tells Heyman – who has been silent in both segments – that he’s going to challenge the Iconoclast in the main event.

Edge suspected a trap, issuing a word of warning to Uso and suggesting he didn’t buy the ‘Roman isn’t here’ schtick.

In the main event segment, Jimmy again claimed his cousin wasn’t there, and called out Edge again, only for his rival to question what changed and why he became one of Reigns’ ‘b****es’.

He attacked Uso, only to get rocked by a superkick, although he was able to fight back and eventually made him tap out to a sleeper hold variation on the crossface.

He then snapped off a piece of a steel chair and used it to lock the hold back in, replicating one of WrestleMania’s more memorable moments and making a real statement.

Zelina Vega returns while Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn go to war in Last Man Standing match

In the first match of the night, Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura beat Apollo Crews and a sulking and dishevelled Baron Corbin, who claimed to have lost everything after losing his crown.

Rick Boogs eventually revealed Corbin’s car was being repossessed, which provided a distraction for him to get hit with the Big Ending to give the babyfaces the win.

Bayley and Bianca Belair still have some issues to resolve it seems, as they continued their war of words before the EST of WWE laid down the challenge for an I Quit Match at Money In The Bank.

With the title on the line, the Role Model agreed and suggested she would probably quit wrestling as a whole if she ever said the words ‘I quit’.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were as glorious as ever in the latest chapter of their storied 15-year rivalry.

The two familiar foes are always guaranteed to deliver and they did just that with a brutal Last Man Standing Match, with the winning earning a spot in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The ending was as definitive as you could hope for, with KO laying out Zayn with a powerbomb through the announce table, a regular table and onto the apron, leaving him unable to answer the 10-count.

In a shocking twist, Sonya Deville announced Zelina Vega – who got fired from WWE near the end of 2020 – is back and heading into the Women’s MITB Match.

Liv Morgan took issue with that and sought to prove her worth as she beat the returning star in a brief but decent bout.

Backstage, Seth Rollins ranted to Sonya and Adam Pearce about their decision to give Edge a Universal Title match instead of him, which led to Deville booking him against Cesaro in a MITB Qualifier next week.

Elsewhere, Alpha Academy continued to assert their dominance at the hands of the Street Profits as Otis took on Angelo Dawkins.

This was very one sided as Otis – with his new look and attitude – destroyed his rival for a beautifully dominant win.





WWE SmackDown results and grades Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura beat Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews ( B- )

) Last Man Standing MITB Qualifier: Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn ( A )

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn ( ) Liv Morgan pinned Zelina Vega ( C- )

) Otis squashed Angelo Dawkins (B+ for being everything it needed to be)

Got a story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.



MORE : WWE SmackDown: Zelina Vega returns months after getting fired and weeks after husband Aleister Black got released





MORE : WWE superstar Bayley vows to make Michael Cole match a reality







