WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: John Cena steals title match against Roman Reigns, big blunder with Finn Balor, Sasha Banks returns (30 July, 2021) – Sportskeeda

WWE SmackDown had an entertaining show lined up for fans tonight with its fair share of highs and lows. We saw exciting developments in the biggest feuds on the Blue brand as we inch closer to SummerSlam 2021.

The show had great swerves planned, but one of them could arguably lead to a significant mistake in the future. Overall, the show was solid, with some jaw-dropping action to complement the ongoing storylines.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE SmackDown: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021