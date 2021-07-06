WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 5 – Bleacher Report

1 of 1

The Miz and John Morrison opened the show with another episode of Miz TV. Before he brought out his first guest, The A-Lister declared Johnny Drip Drip would win the briefcase.

Drew McIntyre came out and told a story about being related to Davy Crockett. Ricochet was up next and The Miz admonished him for taking such a big risk in his match with Morrison last week.

Riddle rode his scooter to the ring with his ankle wrapped up due to the injury he suffered last week. He climbed up the ladder and said he was really high and a little sad. He said he would dedicate his win at MITB to Randy Orton.

AJ Styles and Omos came down to complain about how he wasn’t pinned in the triple threat last week. He thinks this entitles him to a spot in the MITB match. Omos tipped over the ladder to send Riddle crashing to the mat on his bad leg. Styles then took a cheap shot at The Bro’s ankle while Ricochet and Morrison got into a fight.

The match between Ricochet and Morrison got started after the commercial break. They remained grounded for the first few minutes but as the pace picked up, they started using the ropes to their advantage. JoMo powerbombed Ricochet into the barricade as the show cut to a commercial.

The second half of the match was when they kicked things into high gear. Morrison hitting a standing Spanish fly was just one of the impressive moves we saw. Morrison took Ricochet out at ringside and The Miz helped keep him out of the ring so JoMo could win by countout.

Grade: C (Miz TV), A- (Match)

Analysis

This was a typical segment WWE likes to run before big multi-person matches. Everyone gets together, throws out a few insults and gets into a fight. It’s a tried and true formula we have seen many times.

The brawl ended up having an awkward start as everyone just sat around waiting until it was their turn to get involved. It was clunky but at least it didn’t lead to a six-man tag match, which is usually what would happen in a situation like this.

Other than the drip stick shenanigans, the match between Ricochet and Morrison was as good as you would expect it to be. They have great chemistry and know how to space out their high spots so they have the biggest impact.

Countout finishes are rarely the right call, but this one worked to keep this feud going without making either competitor look weak. Ricochet will probably even the score next week during the go-home episode of Raw before Money in the Bank.