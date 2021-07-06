WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods battle Bobby Lashley and MVP in main event – CBSSports.com

With only two episodes of Raw left before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE spent much of Monday night playing into the interactions between the four men who qualified for the annual ladder match.
The main event of Raw, however, focused on the two men who will meet in the WWE championship match at the upcoming event, with champion Bobby Lashley teaming with MVP to face challenger Kofi Kingston and his New Day teammate, Xavier Woods. In the end, it was another good night for Kingston, who continued his recent run of success against the WWE champion.
CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from the ThunderDome inside Yuengling Center in Tampa.
New Day get win over on Bobby Lashley and MVP
Early in the show, Bobby Lashley and MVP were interviewed backstage, both running down Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston and vowing that Lashley would beat Kingston to retain the WWE championship at Money in the Bank. Lashley also took issue with Kingston calling him “soft” on the previous week’s Raw. Woods and Kingston were interviewed later in the show, suggesting Kingston had already gotten in Lashley’s head with his comments last week.
The New Day def. Bobby Lashley & MVP via pinfall when Kofi Kinston pinned MVP after hitting Trouble in Paradise. MVP got off to a strong start on Woods, but Woods took him down with a chop block, allowing New Day to isolate MVP away from Lashley while continuing to focus on the knee. Lashley entered the match but soon MVP was back in and again isolated away from Lashley. Lashley tried to go outside the ring to pull MVP back to the corner but was taken out by a diving Kingston. The match continued in a flow of Lashley helping get the upper hand when he was tagged in and New Day taking back over when MVP reentered the match. After Lashley tagged out, Kingston hit him with Trouble in Paradise before also hitting MVP with the move to score the win.
There wasn’t much meat to Raw this week and a tag match couldn’t add much to the issues between Kingston and Lashley. Still, WWE has to get to the match at Money in the Bank somehow, so this is what we got. Nothing here was as good as the great work between Kingston and MVP on the mic last week, but the match itself was fine for a basic tag match. Kingston is still in Lashley’s head and picked up another win, Wrestling 101. Grade: B
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- The Miz hosted a Money in the Bank edition of Miz TV. The Money in the Bank competitors joined in waves before chaos, predictably, broke out to end the segment.
- John Morrison def. Ricochet via count out. The match started after the Miz TV segment and was a rematch of a double count out from the previous week. After a nasty spill to the outside for both men, The Miz used his wheelchair to block Ricochet and delay him making it back into the ring.
- Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dudrop & Eva Marie def. Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi & Alexa Bliss via pinfall when Jax hit Cross with a Samoan drop. After the match, Eva Marie again announced herself as the sole winner of the match.
- Mustafa Ali def. Mansoor via pinfall with a roll-up.
- Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal via disqualification after interference from Veer and Shanky. After Mahal, Veer and Shanky beat down McIntyre following the DQ, they stole McIntyre’s sword.
- Lucha House Party def. Mace & T-Bar via pinfall when Lince Dorado pinned T-Bar with a huricanrana into a pin.
- Riddle def. AJ Styles via pinfall with a schoolboy. The finish came off distraction from the Viking Raiders at ringside, pulling Omos’ attention and allowing Riddle to score the quick pin.
- Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley battled with a set of crutches. Flair was on a crutch for a promo when Ripley came out on a crutch of her own, mocking Flair. Both women kicked out the other’s crutch and Flair was immediately fine before they engaged in a fight with the crutches before Flair left the ring.
- Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth def. Cedric Alexander & Elias. After Akira Tozawa ran into the ring with his 24-7 championship, Truth nearly scored a pin to win the belt. Truth then left to chase Tozawa, leaving Ryker alone. Elias walked out rather than facing Ryker and Ryker quickly pinned Alexander.