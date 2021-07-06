WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods battle Bobby Lashley and MVP in main event – CBSSports.com

With only two episodes of Raw left before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE spent much of Monday night playing into the interactions between the four men who qualified for the annual ladder match.

The main event of Raw, however, focused on the two men who will meet in the WWE championship match at the upcoming event, with champion Bobby Lashley teaming with MVP to face challenger Kofi Kingston and his New Day teammate, Xavier Woods. In the end, it was another good night for Kingston, who continued his recent run of success against the WWE champion.

New Day get win over on Bobby Lashley and MVP

Early in the show, Bobby Lashley and MVP were interviewed backstage, both running down Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston and vowing that Lashley would beat Kingston to retain the WWE championship at Money in the Bank. Lashley also took issue with Kingston calling him “soft” on the previous week’s Raw. Woods and Kingston were interviewed later in the show, suggesting Kingston had already gotten in Lashley’s head with his comments last week.

The New Day def. Bobby Lashley & MVP via pinfall when Kofi Kinston pinned MVP after hitting Trouble in Paradise. MVP got off to a strong start on Woods, but Woods took him down with a chop block, allowing New Day to isolate MVP away from Lashley while continuing to focus on the knee. Lashley entered the match but soon MVP was back in and again isolated away from Lashley. Lashley tried to go outside the ring to pull MVP back to the corner but was taken out by a diving Kingston. The match continued in a flow of Lashley helping get the upper hand when he was tagged in and New Day taking back over when MVP reentered the match. After Lashley tagged out, Kingston hit him with Trouble in Paradise before also hitting MVP with the move to score the win.

There wasn’t much meat to Raw this week and a tag match couldn’t add much to the issues between Kingston and Lashley. Still, WWE has to get to the match at Money in the Bank somehow, so this is what we got. Nothing here was as good as the great work between Kingston and MVP on the mic last week, but the match itself was fine for a basic tag match. Kingston is still in Lashley’s head and picked up another win, Wrestling 101. Grade: B

