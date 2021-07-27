Home ENTERTAINMENT WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge – CBSSports.com
ENTERTAINMENT

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge – CBSSports.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
wwe-raw-results:-live-recap,-grades-as-bobby-lashley-responds-to-goldberg’s-challenge-–-cbssports.com

Last week, WWE Raw was full of surprises and big moves. None of those surprises, however, were as important to SummerSlam in August as the return of Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg emerged following WWE champion Bobby Lashley’s big win over Keith Lee. Always a man of few words, Goldberg delivered a simple message to the champion, yelling, “I’m next.” On Monday night, Lashley will respond to Goldberg’s challenge for a clash at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

Also on Raw, Nikki A.S.H. will address her Raw women’s championship victory that closed last week’s show. A.S.H. entered the night 24 hours removed from winning the Money in the Bank contract and wasted no time in cashing it in for a big title win over Charlotte Flair after Flair was laid out by Rhea Ripley following their main event match. Ripley and Flair will likely both be targeting the new champion.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

WWE Raw preview

  • Bobby Lashley answer’s Goldberg’s SummerSlam challenge
  • Nikki A.S.H. celebrates her championship victory
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chapelwaite: Official Season 1 Red Band Trailer (2021)...

Jamie Lynn Spears Shuts Down Claims Britney Bought...

Ronan Keating accepts damages in tabloid phone-hacking case...

Lucasfilm hires deepfake YouTuber who fixed The Mandalorian...

Sacai Spring 2022 Menswear Collection – Vogue.com

Matt Damon Jokes About His Humble Beginnings with...

Why Kitty Spencer didn’t wear Diana’s tiara at...

The Director Of The Original Space Jam Isn’t...

Booker prize reveals globe-spanning longlist of ‘engrossing stories’...

Britney Spears asks for accountant to replace father...

Leave a Reply