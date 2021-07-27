WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge – CBSSports.com

Last week, WWE Raw was full of surprises and big moves. None of those surprises, however, were as important to SummerSlam in August as the return of Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg emerged following WWE champion Bobby Lashley’s big win over Keith Lee. Always a man of few words, Goldberg delivered a simple message to the champion, yelling, “I’m next.” On Monday night, Lashley will respond to Goldberg’s challenge for a clash at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

Also on Raw, Nikki A.S.H. will address her Raw women’s championship victory that closed last week’s show. A.S.H. entered the night 24 hours removed from winning the Money in the Bank contract and wasted no time in cashing it in for a big title win over Charlotte Flair after Flair was laid out by Rhea Ripley following their main event match. Ripley and Flair will likely both be targeting the new champion.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

WWE Raw preview