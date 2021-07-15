

WWE



The COVID-19 era of WWE is over. The ThunderDome is out, live crowds are back in. Sunday’s Money in the Bank will be the first WWE pay-per-view to take place in front of a live crowd since WrestleMania. Before that, you have to go back to last February’s Elimination Chamber for a PPV in front of a live crowd.

Good times ahead.

The card will feature two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one for the men and the other for the women. The main event will see Edge challenge for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship, while Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston. Charlotte Flair will take on Rhea Ripley for the latter’s Raw Women’s Championship — and hopefully it’ll get a proper finish this time.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE’s pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and that’s where you’ll go to watch Money in the Bank 2021. Peacock has three tiers, Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you’ll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that’ll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you’re outside of the US, you’ll watch Money in the Bank 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Start times

Money in the Bank takes place at Fort Worth, Texas’s Dickies Arena on July 18. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Money in the Bank begins at 10 a.m. AEST.

Match Card