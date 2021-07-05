WWE: Drew McIntyre calls for WrestleMania to remain a two-night event – GIVEMESPORT

WrestleMania has been held over two nights for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wants WWE to stick with the same format for the marquee pay-per-view moving forwards.

Speaking with The Battlegrounds podcast, McIntyre revealed that he is a fan of the two-night WrestleManias, and would like to see the format stick around, even when we are out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scotsman spoke about the issues with wrestling much later on a one-night WrestleMania card, which traditionally lasts for upwards of five hours, noting that this would be alleviated if WrestleMania shows were to remain being two-night events:

“I like the two-night format. Obviously it was created because of the times we were living in and it gave everyone an entire weekend of WrestleMania when there was no other original content, at the time.

“I think it’s really cool to have a WrestleMania weekend, or SummerSlam weekend. As much as I love WrestleMania and be performing on it, I couldn’t imagine being in the crowd for up to seven hours at a time. It’s such a long event.

“I remember wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 and we were on a little later, and you could feel the crowd getting a little burnt out as the night goes on because they’ve been there for so long. If we broke it into two nights, we’ve got those shorter events and the crowd’s got their energy from start to finish. They can pick a night, they can pick both nights, or make a weekend out of it.

“So, I’m all about it, but again, I don’t understand the business behind it and what makes the most sense, so I can’t make that decision. But for me, personally, it gets a yes.”





At this year’s WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre was unsuccessful in his attempts to wrestle the WWE Championship away from Bobby Lashley in what was the first WWE main roster match with fans in attendance over 13 months.

