WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Pandemic Board Game Is Available For Preorder Now – GameSpot

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic Style Board Game is coming this year, and players can preorder the game now. The board game adaptation, which takes the setting and characters of WoW’s second expansion pack and uses the rules of the popular Pandemic board game series, will retail for $60 and ship no later than November 30, 2021.

Considering Wrath of the Lich King is all about stopping an undead plague and the Pandemic series is about overcoming a deadly global virus, it’s a partnership that makes a lot of sense, even if it is still a little weird to be getting a board game version of a 2008 MMORPG expansion in 2021.

Previously teased, Z-man Games has now released more details on exactly how the board game will play. Players will need to cooperate to overcome the Lich King’s undead army, with each player taking on the role of various heroes of Azeroth like Varian Wrynn, Thrall, and Sylvanas. Each hero comes equipped with unique abilities, and players will also spend the game collecting hero cards, which grant players new equipment, mounts, and items like potions to help turn the tide of battle against Arthas and his zombie minions. The game will play out on a detailed map of Northrend featuring various forts, battlegrounds, temples, and other locations from Blizzard’s iconic MMO.

While the game will use many established Pandemic-style rules and mechanics, one brand-new mechanic is the introduction of quests. Utilizing dice and hero cards, players will journey across the frozen waste of Northrend completing quests in the form of battling monsters or destroying ancient artifacts, all the while getting closer to Icecrown Citadel and a confrontation with Arthas himself.

Fans can preorder the game through the Blizzard Gear Store, Z-man Games, and Target.